Start Spring With a New $500 Natural Merino Wardrobe

It's time to get your wool on. Enter for a chance to win.

By Gear Patrol Studios
collage of man hiking wearing icebreaker clothing and backpack, another man running wearing icebreaker gear on hillside, black long sleeve, t shirt sky blue detail, and red boxers
Icebreaker

One of the most advanced high-performance materials on earth isn't spun in a lab. It's grown. By sheep. Temperature regulating, lightweight, super-strong, breathable and sustainable, Merino wool is nature's performance textile. It's incredible stuff – and Icebreaker has mastered the art of Merino, perfecting not just crucial base layers, but a full line-up of apparel, from underwear to tees to button-ups and outerwear.

Spring's unpredictable temps make it the perfect time to build out a Merino-based wardrobe, and a chunk of change makes it a no-brainer. Enter below for your chance to win a $500 gift card toward your Icebreaker shopping spree. Also below, in case you want some buying advice, check out suggestions from the Gear Patrol Studios Team.

Some of our Icebreaker Favorites:

    Enter Here


    Terms: No purchase necessary. Enter from March 23, 2022-April 10, 2022 for your chance to win. Sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are lawful U.S. residents, and are 18 years of age or older, as of the start date of the sweepstakes. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Gear Patrol. Prize Provider: Icebreaker. See official rules for details and Sponsor’s privacy policy. Entrants will receive email correspondence from, or on behalf of Sponsor and Prize Provider subject to Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s privacy policies.
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Gear Patrol Giveaways
    Ends Today: Win a $2,000 Gear Upgrade
    [Closed] Win $1,000 to Optimize Your Home Office
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    [Closed] Last Chance: Win a Rolex Oyster Perpetual
    [Closed] Share Your Opinion with Us for a Chance t
    Ends Today: Win a New Year Refresh
    [Closed] Win $1,375 to Upgrade Your Grilling Game
    [Closed] Win Over $1,000 in USA-Made Gear
    [Closed] Win $2,300 in Gear to Upgrade the Holiday
    [Closed] Win $1,000 in Summer Travel Essentials
    [Closed] Take Our Summer Reader Survey