Those who've been to Oaxaca — a Mexican state with an eponymous capital city, Oaxaca de Juárez — know of its splendors: locally-made mezcals, traditional cocinas and vibrant mercados. There's plenty to see, do and taste, with plenty of locals willing to guide you to your next destination. (For those who've yet to touch down in the southern Mexican state, I don't envy your fernweh, a German word that roughly translates to "travel ache," a.k.a. longing to be somewhere you've never been.)

Lucky for those latter folks, though, Wellen — a surf brand acquired by retailer Huckberry in 2018 — has just released collection of short-sleeve button-downs inspired by the tones and textures of Oaxaca, as well as locals — namely Eddie Ceballos, who offered a list of recommendations in the region for Huckberry's The Journal and stood in for professional models in the campaign's lookbook.

The shirts are clearly comfortable in high heat. Wellen

Some of the nine shirts feature surf prints inspired by picturesque Puerto Escondido while others emphasize certain textures over colorful patterns. The Easy Hemp Short Sleeve Shirts, to be specific, call to mind the artisan-made rugs — hefty but breathable and a little nappy — that you'd find in local markets. They're made in India from 90 percent cotton (for breathability) and 10 percent hemp (for texture) with custom sunburst buttons to boot.

The buttons are one of the only constants between the three types, the organic cotton Camp Collar Shirts, the aforementioned Easy Hemp Short Sleeve Shirts and the Easy Collar Short Sleeve Shirts. Seen together, though, they definitely work; there's clear cohesion, and that's because of the region they derive from, which is traditional yet innovative and calm yet incredibly cool.

Of the bunch, the Easy Hemp Short Sleeve Shirts in Stucco Stripe or Navy Micro Stripe are the safest bets, mostly because they'll match with more bottoms. But the patterned Camp Collars are a solid choice, too, especially in the dead of summer. They're lightweight, easy to wear unbuttoned and plenty flattering...plus, they're all pretty affordable, too.

