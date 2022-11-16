An Advanced Soft-Shell Mid-Layer Designed for Layering On and Off the Trail

Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . By definition, a good base layer should feel cozy on your skin and help retain your natural body heat. Conversely, the best outer layers should shield you from any inclement weather and feature ample wind, water or snowproofing. And for truly successful cold weather protection, the secret is a proper mid-layer. Mid-layers should provide supplemental insulation yet remain actively breathable. If your favorite outer layers are beginning to lose effectiveness and/or your go-to base layers aren't as inherently capable, a premium technical mid-layer can will close the gap. Designed for "advanced technical pursuits," the Centurion Alpine Jacket ($294) boasts modern technology you need to tackle "rugged terrain and hostile conditions," plus bonus features like a hood that's easy to adjust even amidst a heavy storm and built-in climbing harness-compatible clips. It's versatile, stylish and intensely capable \u2013 in other words, the perfect mid-layer formula. The Backstory ThruDark: Outerwear Built to Endure Anything Drawing on years of service with the United Kingdom Special Forces during which, as one co-founder explains , the team "endured some of the world\u2019s most arduous environments in extremely demanding circumstances," ThruDark is the epitome of uncompromising, intensely capable technical gear. The brand's outerwear, apparel and accessories directly reflect the quality and capability of UKSF gear, which the company calls "the highest specification kit and clothing." ThruDark's collections harness similar technologies and toughness, providing products for ardent enthusiasts who demand only the best. The Gist What Makes the Centurion Alpine Jacket a Great Midlayer? ThruDark describes its newest releases as "cut from a different cloth." Technically, it's a combination of three cloths: distinct Polartec fabric technologies work in concert to boost insulation, breathability and abrasion resistance while a durable water-repellent coating adds moisture defense. The result is an easily layered jacket engineered to mimic the optimized level of warmth needed during military operations on the frozen tundra and guaranteed to lock in warmth on the coldest days. Additionally, the jacket boasts a system of smarty designed pockets across the chest and arms to keep you generally organized but also to ensure that any EDC will always remain accessible \u2013 even if you\u2019re strapped into a climbing harness. And a cut-away hood with a raised collar provides added protection from the elements. Our POV New to Technical Layering? Start With The Alpine Centurion Even if you\u2019re new to the concept of three-part layering systems, you probably have a solid winter coat and a favorite long-sleeve tee. Consider these your unofficial base and outer layers; layer in the Centurion and see the difference. And if you\u2019re a pro looking to upgrade your setup, look no further. Crucially, while it specializes in mid-layer duty, worn on its own the Alpine Centurion is effective down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Breathable and functional, this is the apex of what technical apparel can do. Equipped with everything you need to tackle your own version of the tundra, there\u2019s nothing \u2018mid\u2019 about this layer. Price: $294 SHOP NOW