Staying well-groomed isn't as easy as it seems. When travel logistics and tight morning schedules get in the way, having the right gear means you won't have to sacrifice your appearance. From keeping that clean-shaven look on the road or perfectly maintaining your hard-earned beard, Braun has a gadget for all your grooming and hair removal needs. The brand's extensive product range makes it a one-stop shop for always looking and feeling your best. Check out our top picks below to round out your toiletry kit and bathroom cabinet \u2013 or to find the best grooming gifts around. Braun's Luxurious Electric Shavers An electric shaver is a life-saver \u2013 and time-saver \u2013 for your look. Whether at home or on the road, Braun's high-end models utilize unique tech to get the job done. 10,000 micro-vibrations help capture more hair to produce a gentle glide across your skin, while its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable and controlled experience from the palm of your hand. Plus, the 9 Pro Electric Shaver which normally retails for $379.99 is now available for just $360. Braun Grooming Trimmers If you're more in the market for a touch-up or trim, Braun offers a slew of beard and body trimmers purpose-built for the task.