Greener and More Refined, This is AETHER's New Eco Space Hoodie

Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . For years, the Space Hoodie has, rightfully, been one of AETHER\u2019s most popular items. Now, the brand has updated and improved its best-selling formula to create the Eco Space Hoodie ($350). Crafted with the same time-tested fit but designed to push the brand into the future, this sustainable layer is something you can feel really \u2013 really, really \u2013 good about investing in. The Backstory What We Love About the Original Space Hoodie AETHER describes its original Space Hoodie as "the signature piece that launched the brand." Over the years, AETHER has tweaked its design, as in the Space Hoodie 2.0 (to celebrate the brand\u2019s 10th anniversary). But this new, upgraded version takes the Space Hoodie ten steps further. Like AETHER's past redesigns, the new Eco Space Hoodie incorporates several technical upgrades without sacrificing the piece\u2019s tried and true comfort. Critically, this new release also features a PFC-free C0 DWR treatment for extra weather-proofing and a much more sustainable ethos to the table. The Gist Incredibly Lightweight and Packable, AETHER's Eco Space Hoodie Is One of the Brand\u2019s Most Versatile Pieces AETHER\u2019s Eco Space Hoodie shell is crafted from 100 percent recycled polyester ripstop fabric from Japan. On top of that, it's also insulated with 100 percent recycled, biodegradable fibers, courtesy of 80-gram PrimaLoft\u00ae Bio\u2122. The central zipper is made from recycled bottles, and top-stitch detailing is done using advanced Coats Ecoverde sewing thread, which is made from 100 percent recycled fibers. All of these details come together to make The Eco Space Hoodie an intensely versatile piece that's both wind- and water-resistant and can keep you warm on the trail and beyond. Designed for optimal performance between 40\u00b0-60\u00b0 F, the jacket is a lightweight layer engineered to helm a multi-season wardrobe. Our POV The Water and Wind-Resistant Eco Space Hoodie Takes the Comfort of a Hoodie and Gives It a More Refined, City-Friendly Aesthetic AETHER designs stylish performance clothing that lasts (and is backed by a lifetime guarantee). The Eco Space Hoodie is perhaps the purest example of this ethos. Available in three colors and every size from XS to XXL, it's a well-rounded crowd-pleaser that'll stay at the front of your closet. Plus, with its suite of eco-friendly features, this is a jacket that you can feel good about gifting, buying and spending every cloudy day in. Price: $350 SHOP NOW