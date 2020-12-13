Today's Top Stories
Love the Grateful Dead? Check Out Keen's Jerry Garcia Collection

Sandals, masks and bags.

By John Zientek
keen x garcia
Keen

Keen partnered with the Jerry Garcia Family to create a limited-edition set of masks, sandals and bags. Each product features Garcia’s artwork — either "New York at Night" or "Banyan Tree" — displayed prominently on fabric panels. When Garcia was not touring with the Grateful Dead or the Jerry Garcia Band, he created paintings, drawings, etchings and other works of art.

One percent of the proceeds of sales go to HeadCount, a non-profit that works to promote voter participation. "HeadCount was started back in 2004 with the goal of getting every Deadhead and music fan registered to vote," HeadCount executive director Andy Bernstein said in a statement. "So the spirit of Jerry Garcia is literally in our souls. Now, he will be under our soles too. We are very grateful to Keen and the Jerry Garcia Family for supporting our work."

The collection’s masks come in a two pack so you can wear one and wash one, and its footwear come in boxes decorated with either Garcia’s "Fish" art or the inlay from his "Tiger" guitar. The Keen x Garcia collection ranges from $20 to $185 and is available now exclusively at Keen.

"Jerry Garcia’s music helped define a generation's values of togetherness and community. Keen was founded with similar values of bringing people together and doing the right thing," Keen chief brand officer Erik Burbank said in a statement. "It’s hard to imagine a better fitting or more exciting partnership. We’re on a mission to encourage people to take action and foster more love in the world. We see this as an alliance of two originals coming together with shared values to make a difference. We want fans to Vote Love in their everyday actions."

Keen Together x Garcia Mask
face mask
Keen

This non-medical face mask is made with two layers of BCI-certified cotton canvas and is washable and adjustable.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW

Keen Newport H2 x Garcia
black sandal
Keen

Featuring a high-traction rubber outsole, this iconic Keen sandal has a roomy forefoot to allow your toes to spread out. It’s quick-drying and cushioned for all-day use.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Keen Uneek x Garcia
tan sandal
Keen

Made with a lace-lock bungee system, this sandal has a soft microfiber lining and a PU insole with arch support.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Keen x Garcia Hip Bag
black hip bag
Keen

This bag has a rolltop main entry with 6-hook strap closure, a concealed zippered hip pocket and an adjustable buckle strap.

Price: $85

SHOP NOW

Keen x Garcia Backack
backpack with art
Keen

Featuring a removable external panel that unfolds into a sitting mat, this rolltop backpack has an internal laptop sleeve, bellowed side pocket and side water bottle pocket with elastic binding.

Price: $185

SHOP NOW

Keen x Garcia Shoulder Bag
shoulder bag
Keen

This simple bag has a wide shoulder strap with a concealed zippered pocket and a vertical zipper pocket on the body of the bag.

Price: $85

SHOP NOW

