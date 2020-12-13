Love the Grateful Dead? Check Out Keen's Jerry Garcia Collection

Keen partnered with the Jerry Garcia Family to create a limited-edition set of masks, sandals and bags. Each product features Garcia’s artwork — either "New York at Night" or "Banyan Tree" — displayed prominently on fabric panels. When Garcia was not touring with the Grateful Dead or the Jerry Garcia Band, he created paintings, drawings, etchings and other works of art.



One percent of the proceeds of sales go to HeadCount, a non-profit that works to promote voter participation. "HeadCount was started back in 2004 with the goal of getting every Deadhead and music fan registered to vote," HeadCount executive director Andy Bernstein said in a statement. "So the spirit of Jerry Garcia is literally in our souls. Now, he will be under our soles too. We are very grateful to Keen and the Jerry Garcia Family for supporting our work."



The collection’s masks come in a two pack so you can wear one and wash one, and its footwear come in boxes decorated with either Garcia’s "Fish" art or the inlay from his "Tiger" guitar. The Keen x Garcia collection ranges from $20 to $185 and is available now exclusively at Keen.



"Jerry Garcia’s music helped define a generation's values of togetherness and community. Keen was founded with similar values of bringing people together and doing the right thing," Keen chief brand officer Erik Burbank said in a statement. "It’s hard to imagine a better fitting or more exciting partnership. We’re on a mission to encourage people to take action and foster more love in the world. We see this as an alliance of two originals coming together with shared values to make a difference. We want fans to Vote Love in their everyday actions."





