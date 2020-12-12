Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

14 Affordable Face Masks That Won't Break the Bank

Personal protective equipment shouldn't cost a lot.

By Gerald Ortiz
face mask
Buck Mason

Face masks are imperative. For your safety, for the safety of others, face masks have been shown to dramatically reduce the spread of disease, including the novel coronavirus, and are strongly recommended for the public. While commercial face masks won't meet the medical standards like the N95 mask does, they're much more effective than going sans mask. There are thousands to choose from, and since its recommended to have multiple face masks on-hand, it's worth considering the more affordable options on the market. Here are some face masks we like that won't break the bank.

AIRism Face Mask
Courtesy Uniqlo
Uniqlo Uniqlo
$14.90
Buy Now

Anti-Microbial Face Mask (five-pack)
Courtesy Buck Mason
Buck Mason buckmason.com
$20.00
Buy Now

The 100% Human Woven Face Mask (five-pack)
Courtesy Everlane
everlane everlane.com
$25.00
Buy Now

Indigo Tie-Dye Mask 3-Pack
Courtesy Outerknown
outerknown.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks (10-pack)
Courtesy Old Navy
Old Navy oldnavy.gap.com
$25.00
Buy Now

Face Masks with Filter Pocket (six-pack)
Courtesy Etsy
Funk and Chill etsy.com
$29.95
Buy Now

Face Masks (four-pack)
Courtesy Amazon
Hope Love Shine amazon.com
$24.99
Buy Now

Reusable Reversible Face Mask (three-pack)
Courtesy Levi's
Levi's levi.com
$15.00
Buy Now

Assorted Adult Face Masks (four-pack)
Courtesy Nordstrom
Nordstrom nordstrom.com
$25.00
Buy Now

Double Layered Cloth Face Covering Made in USA
Courtesy Etsy
Ppeppi Boutique etsy.com
$3.99
Buy Now

100% Cotton Face Mask Made in USA
Courtesy Amazon
Tart Collections amazon.com
$5.99
Buy Now

Three Layers Cotton Face Mask
Courtesy Etsy
Pretty and Posh Couture etsy.com
$6.71
Buy Now

Made to Move Mask (three-pack)
Courtesy Athleta
Athleta athleta.gap.com
$25.00
Buy Now

Reusable Cotton Tie-On Triple Layer Mask (24 & 48-packs)
Courtesy Amazon
Gildan amazon.com
$39.99
Buy Now

