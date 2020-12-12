14 Affordable Face Masks That Won't Break the Bank

Face masks are imperative. For your safety, for the safety of others, face masks have been shown to dramatically reduce the spread of disease, including the novel coronavirus, and are strongly recommended for the public. While commercial face masks won't meet the medical standards like the N95 mask does, they're much more effective than going sans mask. There are thousands to choose from, and since its recommended to have multiple face masks on-hand, it's worth considering the more affordable options on the market. Here are some face masks we like that won't break the bank.
Anti-Microbial Face Mask (five-pack)
Buck Mason
buckmason.com
$20.00
The 100% Human Woven Face Mask (five-pack)
everlane
everlane.com
$25.00
Indigo Tie-Dye Mask 3-Pack
Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks (10-pack)
Old Navy
oldnavy.gap.com
$25.00
Face Masks with Filter Pocket (six-pack)
Funk and Chill
etsy.com
$29.95
Face Masks (four-pack)
Hope Love Shine
amazon.com
$24.99
Reusable Reversible Face Mask (three-pack)
Assorted Adult Face Masks (four-pack)
Nordstrom
nordstrom.com
$25.00
Double Layered Cloth Face Covering Made in USA
Ppeppi Boutique
etsy.com
$3.99
100% Cotton Face Mask Made in USA
Tart Collections
amazon.com
$5.99
Three Layers Cotton Face Mask
Pretty and Posh Couture
etsy.com
$6.71
Made to Move Mask (three-pack)
Athleta
athleta.gap.com
$25.00
Reusable Cotton Tie-On Triple Layer Mask (24 & 48-packs)
