17 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

L.L. Bean's new waxed canvas duck boots, Luminox's Navy SEALs watch reissued and more.
Is it Fall yet? The calendar says so, but sometimes it's hard to tell. Regardless, you know boot and jacket weather is coming. This week, we've got waxed canvas duck boots from L.L. Bean for those wet days and a plaid overshirt from Outerknown that'll match it perfectly. Need a watch to go with it? Try Luminox's reissued 1989 Navy SEALs watch if you're going to be roughing it, but for something more bright and cheerful check out Mido's latest version of its "Rainbow Diver." You'll find all that, a watch made by a Swiss museum, some sleek Japanese sneakers and more in this week's roundup.
Triwa's collection of surfing watches already has an environmental theme being made from recycled ocean plastic. For the latest model the brand takes the concept a step further by collaborating with the ocean conservation organization Sea Shepherd. Still cased in recycled ocean waste, it features the Sea Shepherd logo on the dial with 15 percent of sales going to the organization.
Price: $159
Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli's first-ever collaboration comes in the form of an eyewear collection with Oliver Peoples. Our pick from the lot is this pair: the Nino in Horn.
Price: $1,500
The newest badass tool watch from Ball Watch Co. is a totally black titanium carbide-coated dive watch in the brand's Engineer II collection. Like other Ball watches, it's copiously equipped with perpetually glowing tritium gas tubes for low-light visibility and plenty of contrast against its inky black dial — as well as embedded in the rotating diver's bezel.
Price: $2,299
And Wander's collab with Salomon culminates in a new colorway of the latter brand's OUTPATH sneakers. Maroon on top with a thin layer of orange and white outsoles = an interesting combo I can totally see myself (and most people) actually wearing.
Price: ~$270
Frederique Constant took the movement, functionality and dial design of their Worldtimer watch and placed it in the "sports-chic" case of their new Highlife collection. It sounds like a straightforward combination of existing ingredients, but none of the ingredients here are simple: with a sporty integrated bracelet design for the case and a complicated in-house movement inside, it's greater than the sum of its parts and possibly the coolest example among both the collections it borrows from.
Price: $4,395
L.L. Bean and venerable American designer Todd Snyder are back for a sequel to their co-branded collab from last year. There's more of the same, but also just more. From sweaters to tees, shorts, pants, jackets, bags, and boots, there's something for everyone. I especially like these Bean Boots, refreshed with new colors, materials, and tongue logos.
Price: TBD
We were quite pleased to see the Mido Ocean Star Powerwind “Rainbow Diver” from the 1960s return last year in modern form, but we pretty much thought that was that. We didn't expect the concept to evolve, but it's done so in a very cool way, extending the colorful concept to a turquoise bezel and offering an overall brighter look that echoes other versions from the '60s. It's limited to 1,961 examples and will be available November 1.
Price: $1,250
Buck Mason dropped a whole new collection of heavyweight basics. It includes this hefty Field-Spec Rugby Crew, which has loose cut like a sweatshirt but still light enough to be considered a long-sleeve t-shirt.
Price: $65
You can tell just looking at it that this is no ordinary watch. Apart from its interesting minimalist design, however, it's the watch's purpose and origin that make it special: This is the result of a project undertaken by the Swiss watch museum MIH (Musée International d'Horlogerie). It was designed and produced in a collaborative way using local suppliers and talent, and proceeds will fund a certain restoration project at the museum. This second edition of the design is in black, following the first MIH Gaia watch from 2019 which was blue.
Price: ~$3,145
With flannel season fully upon us (as of yesterday), embrace the brazen cold in this new Birch Optic Plaid Cloud Weave Shirt from Outerknown.
Price: $168
Sometimes a small, elegant dress watch is just what you need — especially when it's done up to Grand Seiko standards of refinement and finishing. Those with slimmer wrists or who are accustomed to vintage watch sizes will be particularly well-served by these 34mm wide quartz watches powered by the brand's own 9F series of movements. The two new models are available with white (SBGX247) or blue (SBGX249) dial variations.
Price: $3,300
Available in-store in mid-October, this New York exclusive Nanamica hoodie (in two colors, blue and white) is super soft and comes with symbolic references to both NYC and the store's tagline, "One Ocean, All Lands."
Price: $260
Chaz Bear (aka Toro y Moi) makes a bunch of products through his studio, Company. The newest collab is a set of hats and masks with Bay Area brand Joshu+Vela. The printed fabric is made from South Carolina-grown cotton in L.A., and the mask is cut and sewn in San Francisco. Also, of course, it's adjustable.
Price: $30
If you're committed enough to style to spend Berluti money on your shoes, then you probably need a watch to match it. Hublot and Berluti have collaborated for years, often incorporating the shoemaker's leather textures into the watchmaker's famously avant-garde style. Here, the dial and bezel insert are in Berluti's patinated Venezia leather, the dial indices being embossed. The case is titanium, the automatic chronograph movement is in-house-made and the strap is in rubber and, of course, leather to match the dial and bezel.
Price: $25,200
OK, before you get all judgmental, yes, I'm recommending a bomber jacket made in 2021 by...Macy's. The mall anchor might not be the go-to giant it once was, but that's allowed it to do out-of-the-box stuff like Icons of Style, the store's ongoing collab with independent, mostly BIPOC designers. See: Brooklyn Circus' Ouigi Theodore's collection, from which this jacket was pulled.
Price: $90
Luminox has been associated with the military since its beginnings, and the brand first developed a watch with the US Navy SEALs back in 1989. The relationship has been a big part of the brand's image since, and the concept has grown and evolved over time into a collection with various designs. Now, Luminox is bringing the original Navy SEALs watch back, and it comes in three variations — each totally badass.
Price: $435
What're wide-leg Levi's doing in with all of these limited edition and new releases? Well, they're from the brand's Wellthread line, which is an innovative label within the company that's 100-percent recyclable. Yes, everything they put into this pair of pants can be recycled.
Price: $128