16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
A sick suit from Awake NY, free clothes from Kid Super, a complex watch from a Swiss brand and much more.
Just like that, we're eight days into October. It'll be Christmas before you can count to five. (Not actually, though. Don't panic and buy any gifts — just yet.) Scroll your way through releases from the style and watch worlds, which include a verdant double-breasted suit, a glow-in-the-dark razor from Harry's, puffer pants and sweatshirts and a clever watch from a Swiss company.
Baltic makes some of our favorite vintage-inspired watches. The newest features an automatic movement from Chinese company Hangzhou in a beautifully classical package available in a few dial variations. The movement uses a smaller rotor that most automatic movements (a microrotor), which saves space and allows a watch to be thinner — here the case is 36mm wide and only 8mm thick (not counting the domed crystal).
Price: ~$625
The KID SUPER and Modelo collection is atypical. Why? Well, it's free — for 250 contestants who win one. They'll get the full KID SUPER x Modelo soccer kit (a shirt and shorts), a matching track suit and this bag, which looks a cool vintage piece rather than collab merchandise.
Price: Free
Is this not one of the coolest Timex field watches you've ever seen? We're betting that it is. Made in collaboration with The James Brand, you get a 41mm titanium case, Japanese automatic movement and a killer military-style, field watch design. This is a lot of watch for the price.
Price: $349
A mix of the familiar and foreign, 19-69's collab scent with peace-peddling streetwear brand Camp High features notes of nature and davana, vetiver and plastic. It's pleasant, I promise.
Price: $189
Watch collector group Collective occasionally partners with watch brands on special limited editions. Its latest is with IWC on a pilot's chronograph with a very familiar IWC look — and that's exactly the point: it's meant to represent the quintessential design DNA of the brand from the 1990s to 2000s, but is the only example in this exact configuration. It's limited to only 125 pieces.
Price: $7,150+
Rather than all leather, Dr. Martens and Herschel's Reeder shoe is made from cordura (with pops of water-repellent leather). They're a sportier look for Docs, which usually skew punk-industrial.
Price: $110
Tough-as-nails Luminox watches are often quartz, but there are automatic options as well. The Atacama field watch measures 44mm wide, operates on a Swiss Sellita SW220 automatic movement and now comes in a blue dial version available either on a strap or steel bracelet.
Price: $975+
"Alternative" time displays are fairly common among young, design-focused watch brands, but Swiss company Snglrty is doing something hitherto unseen: In this system, the hour is indicated by a traditional hand, but also frames a minute track beneath. The minute track itself rotates so that the current minute is displayed in the hour hand's frame. Pretty clever. All this comes in an attractive, 40.5mm package operating on an automatic movement.
Price: $2,250+
Awake NY announced a new collection this week. It arrives on Friday, October 8th, and it covers everything you need for fall/winter — including a killer green wool suit.
Price: $680 (Available October 8th at 11 AM EST)
High-end watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. is loved as much for the beautiful movements inside its watches as its stunning dial executions. With a minute track and bold Arabic numerals in a style typical of pilot watches, the new Heritage Dual Time features an automatic GMT movement and "smoked" burgundy dial.
Price: $21,900
File this under "collabs no one asked for but no one can be mad at." Harry's razors are nice, and Ghostly's a great label, so I have no real issue with this. There's also an ever-updating playlist from the brands you can bump by using the included QR code. (And a portion of all sales will be donated.)
Price: $15
When you hear the word "Carrera," if you don't think of the Porsche, you probably think of the TAG Heuer chronograph watch. The collection, however, has long taken design cues from its famous chronographs and applied it to other types of watches. It's just been refreshed with new, refined versions of its time-only and GMT automatic watches in multiple sizes, configurations and dial colors.
Price: $2,700+
Part of Snow Peak's FW21 collection, which includes a slew of camping gear, cooking stuff and clothes, this Flexible Insulated Pullover boasts the perks of a puffer and the look of a sweatshirt. Hell of a one-two punch, in my opinion.
Price: $215
These might be the first-ever Converse Chuck Taylor Mids. The brand makes Mids, but they have padded collars, and don't seem as cut off as these by Undefeated do. Needless to say, I'm interested. They drop on October 14th.
Price: $110
Though best known for its tool watches, German brand Sinn has some compelling models in its comparatively elegant Frankfurt collection. The collection has expanded with a new blue-dial version of its World Time watch, which offers a GMT hand as well as a rotating inner 24-hour ring controlled by a crown at 10 o'clock. It's open to orders now, but will only be available from February 2022.
Price: $2,880
Mifland's dropping one part of its FW21 collection every Saturday, starting on October 9th. Although I don't know which part will arrive first, I'm keep my eyes peeled for these Quilted Workwear Pants: They come in a few colors, look super comfortable and take cues from classic garments.
Price: TBD