Complete Your Winter Wardrobe With J.Crew Nordic's Collection
Fair Isle fleeces and knits, insulated boots, scenic socks, puffer jackets and plenty more made from eco-friendly materials (and on sale now).
Winter is nearing. In the Northeast — or at least in Pittsburgh, where I am — it's already rearing its head, forcing temperatures down into the mid-to-low-40s at night and only as high as 55 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. And damn is it dreary. (But, again, that's a Pittsburgh problem; it could be quite sunny wherever you are; I'm envious.)
I'll admit it, though. J.Crew's Nordic Collection made me at least a little excited for the cold(er) weather to come — even the overcast skies, or a few feet of snow. "Inspired by vintage outdoor gear and designed to perform," the collection offers colorful Fair Isle fleeces, similarly striking hiker boots, PrimaLoft outerwear, scenic socks, insulated over-the-ankle boots and much, much more — and a bunch of it is on sale now.
Admittedly, it's not all that rare to see sales this time of year. It's "shopping season," aka the runway leading to Hanukkah, Christmas and other seasonal holidays (Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday included). But it's abnormal to see seasonally appropriate stuff hit the sale racks, or pages, per se. I know it's likely because the Crew has a hell of a lot of inventory to offload, but there's something to be said about making outerwear accessible. Affordability is of course subjective but high-quality, sub-$200 boots and jackets? You just don't find those that often.
A lot of this collection's made with eco-friendlier materials like Econyl (regenerated nylon), recycled polyester and cotton or PrimaLoft (down made from recycled water bottles), too, which lessens the blow of buying something so mass produced. Good on you, J.Crew.
Price:
$228 $180
Get 30-percent off until November 1st.
Price:
$198 $140
Get 30-percent off until November 1st.
Price:
$238 $160
Get 30-percent off until November 1st.
Price:
$198 $140
Get 30-percent off until November 1st.
Price: $178
There's no sweater more festive — or warmer.
Price:
$98 $65
Get 30-percent off until November 1st.
Price: $178
These aren't on sale yet, but don't lose hope. It helps that they're only $178 dollars to start with. (Hint: I'd hop on a pair while they're still available; even if they're not on sale like the rest of the collection.)
Price:
$80 $55
Get 30-percent off until November 1st. Stating the obvious here: They pair perfectly with the sweatshirt above.
Price:
$398 $298
PrimaLoft outerwear at nearly 50-percent off? Right before winter arrives? Rare, I tell you. Rare.
Price: $25
Moving mountains with every step — literally, they're right there!
Price: $178
These are full price, unfortunately. But that's still only $178 bucks.