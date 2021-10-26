Complete Your Winter Wardrobe With J.Crew Nordic's Collection

Winter is nearing. In the Northeast — or at least in Pittsburgh, where I am — it's already rearing its head, forcing temperatures down into the mid-to-low-40s at night and only as high as 55 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. And damn is it dreary. (But, again, that's a Pittsburgh problem; it could be quite sunny wherever you are; I'm envious.)

I'll admit it, though. J.Crew's Nordic Collection made me at least a little excited for the cold(er) weather to come — even the overcast skies, or a few feet of snow. "Inspired by vintage outdoor gear and designed to perform," the collection offers colorful Fair Isle fleeces, similarly striking hiker boots, PrimaLoft outerwear, scenic socks, insulated over-the-ankle boots and much, much more — and a bunch of it is on sale now.

Admittedly, it's not all that rare to see sales this time of year. It's "shopping season," aka the runway leading to Hanukkah, Christmas and other seasonal holidays (Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday included). But it's abnormal to see seasonally appropriate stuff hit the sale racks, or pages, per se. I know it's likely because the Crew has a hell of a lot of inventory to offload, but there's something to be said about making outerwear accessible. Affordability is of course subjective but high-quality, sub-$200 boots and jackets? You just don't find those that often.

A lot of this collection's made with eco-friendlier materials like Econyl (regenerated nylon), recycled polyester and cotton or PrimaLoft (down made from recycled water bottles), too, which lessens the blow of buying something so mass produced. Good on you, J.Crew.

