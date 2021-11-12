16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Colorful boots, Wes Anderson-inspired sweatshirts and watches both bold and subtle.
If 2021 were a mountain, we're pretty much at the peak. (Metaphorically speaking, of course, because who knows which month you enjoyed most.) November's quickly fading and December seems just days away — although it's weeks, if we're counting. Below you'll find gear for surviving sub-zero temperatures (quilted sneakers, parkas, sweat suits), watches you can (and should) wear year-round and plenty of items born from exciting collaborations.
Presented by Quince
The humble chore coat is about as versatile as a layer comes. You can dress it up or down, and, given it's of high quality and neutral colorway, you can pair it with just about anything in your wardrobe. If you're in need of a jacket to get you through the transitional weather from fall to winter, look no further than the Organic Comfort Stretch Chore Jacket from Quince. Made with super-soft organic stretch twill in a standard fit, it's perfect for layering over your favorite hoodie or on its own over a classic tee. The hidden side-entry pockets make it easy to store your valuables while out running errands. With free shipping, free 365 day returns and a price that you can't beat, you simply cannot go wrong with this jacket. It's available in two stunning colorways, both of which are available by shopping at Quince's site below.
Price: $40
SHOP NOW
Nike's newest spin on its popular Blazer Mid '77 references outerwear, but specifically quilted jackets and soft fleeces. The liner's soft to the touch, the swoosh is cut from felt and the shoe itself is constructed from 20-percent recycled, quilted polyester.
Price: $120
German company Braun is 100 years old in 2021 and has an entire segment of watches and clocks that are some of the best examples of Bauhaus design out there. A new collection in collaboration with designer Paul Smith featuring a wristwatch, wall clock and alarm clock keeps them as fresh as ever.
Price: $310 (wristwatch)
As if technical outerwear wasn't expensive enough, Jil Sander and Arc'teryx debuted high(er)-end editions featuring the latter's materials and the former's luxury influence.
Price: £1,300
First produced in the 1950s, the Blancpain Air Command is a classic pilot's chronograph. It includes a flyback feature like other such watches, but has some character and features that set it apart, too: This new version introduces a blue colorway and a titanium case using the uncommon Grade 23 of the metal (Grade 5 is most common).
Price: $18,500
Made from sustainably sourced cashmere, this sweater is all that Leret Leret sells. But, it drops different versions as "editions," aka lots in different colors with new graphic designs. They're artful and super soft.
Price: $475
Swiss brand Delma makes some tough tool watches, and this diver not only looks serious with a fully black DLC coating but is water-resistant to no less than 4,000m. That's four kilometers below the waves — not that you'll need that, but hey, you just might want it. It comes in three dial color options, as well.
Price: $2,750
This colorful jacket from The North Face references the 1990 International Trans-Antarctic Expedition, "a cooperative effort that first drew global attention to the perils of climate change." It's been refined and reimagined but it looks largely the same.
Price: $700
Have your scotch and wear it too. Glenfiddich's newest initiative — dubbed The New Standard — has nothing to do with whisky, but did lead to a very luxe sweatsuit in collaboration with designer Waraire Boswell. The deep-purple sweatsuit is made of 100-percent French terry, adorned with the Glenfiddich x Waraire Boswell logo. All proceeds will go towards the GoFundMe Basic Necessities and Justice & Equality Causes, as well as the GoFundMe.org Small Business Relief Fund.
Price: $400
Three watches released by Grand Seiko this week include a couple dive watches, but our favorite is this classic Heritage model, the SBGA469: It's got a Spring Drive movement, a fascinating texture with an indigo hue and measures 41mm wide. An online exclusive, this is some of the most compelling horology you can get for $5K.
Price: $5,000
Late Checkout's Collection 1, "The Bellboy," clearly takes cues from Wes Anderson, but that's not a bad thing. This sweatshirt, for example, has the whimsy of one of his movies and a sort of vintage tinge, too.
Price: $350
Get your kids obsessed with watches early with these cartoony new Swatch x Peanuts collabs as stocking stuffers. (Or, indulge your own nostalgia.) There are six models in total featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the whole gang.
Price: $85-$100
State's simple Fanny Pack is a favorite of mine, because it's simple. So many bags are loaded with unnecessary pockets, branding, mesh buckets and straps that they become cumbersome to carry. This iteration has two zipper pockets for safe keeping but nothing extra.
Price: $85
Citizen's Navihawk is made for pilots and has a dial that's just about as busy and captivatingly technical-looking as a modern cockpit. The watches are packed with functionality, too, and several new versions are produced in partnership with the military veterans' charity Jump for Valor.
Price: $850
Practical? Probably not unless you only wear them inside, but Suicoke and The Elder Statesman's dyed Zavo Slippers sure are fun. They're made from a cashmere-blend and have the words "Truth" and "Harmony" scrawled onto adjustable straps.
This Detroit watchmaker makes a range of often classically tinged and sporty-leaning watches, but their new racing chronograph takes a decidedly colorful turn. Based on the famous Gulf colors, it comes in several limited-edition variations inspired by a specific race car. A drawing of the car is included.
Price: $2,200
GANT's collaborative Diemme boots come with colorful mud guards. Choose from Persimmon Orange, Peacock Pink or Black.
Price: $450