Cardigans, Sweaters, Caps and More: Shop Todd Snyder for J.Press

This collection ushers Ivy Style into the 21st century, with the help of one of its originators.

Courtesy

From mentions in literary works by F. Scott Fitzgerald to a slew of pioneering brick-and-mortars in New York, New Haven and Washington D.C., J.Press has plenty of history. The brand was founded in 1908 by Latvian immigrant Jacobi Press. Initially just a tailoring shop in New Haven, J. Press ascended the ranks of the elite thanks in no small part to its proximity to Yale University. I'm not afraid to state, though, and the brand would probably agree, it's sort of stayed there; grown, surely, but it's a label on those on the inside are aware of.

“J. Press has always been a little under the radar. You had to be in the know to know J. Press,” Todd Snyder says. He worked with the brand, which was family owned and operated until 1986 (when Japan’s Onward Kashiyama company bought it), on a collaborative collection comprising 48 pieces — a healthy dose of Snyder's style applied to J.Press' aesthetic and vice versa, too. “So, we were excited to partner with them and take some of their classics and give them a little attitude. We also have taken some of our more modern pieces like our chore coat then 'J. Press-ified' them by designing them in Harris Tweed.”

Snyder used the collaboration as an opportunity to distance even J.Press from the Ivy aesthetic. Sure, there are Oxford cloth shirts, duffle coats, Sack Suits, chinos, tweed suit separates and the ilk, but they've been revamped with alterations like an all-over orange camo print, new colors, new patterns, distressing and hand-done repairs. For those familiar with the New Haven-born brand, this collection checks all of the boxes. But for those first-timers out there, Todd Snyder introduces consumers to an icon made over for the modern man.

Spectator Coat
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$1,798 AT TODD SNYDER
Houndstooth Sack Suit
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$698 AT TODD SNYDER
Shaggy Dog Letterman Sweater
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$348 AT TODD SNYDER
Hooded Toggle Coat
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$1,398 AT TODD SNYDER
Shaggy Dog Beanie
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$98 AT TODD SNYDER
Vintage Repaired Oxford
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$228 AT TODD SNYDER
Teddy Bear Overcoat
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$1,498 AT TODD SNYDER
Harris Tweed Chore Coat
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$598 AT TODD SNYDER
Yellow Plaid Dress Trousers
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$398 AT TODD SNYDER
Todd Snyder x J.Press
Courtesy
SHOP AT TODD SNYDER
Shaggy Dog Cardigan
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$398 AT TODD SNYDER
Lambswool Patchwork Sweater
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$398 AT TODD SNYDER
Boxy Critter Chino
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$248 AT TODD SNYDER
Shaggy Dog Beanie
Todd Snyder x J.Press
SHOP AT TODD SNYDER
Striped Rugby
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$298 AT TODD SNYDER
Letterman Sweater Vest
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$298 AT TODD SNYDER
Shaggy Dog Sweater
Todd Snyder x J.Press
$298 AT TODD SNYDER
