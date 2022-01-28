Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Colorful sneakers, thoughtful collabs, a new Aquaracer and more.
With February only a few days away, it's only right that we ready ourselves for warmer weather. Sure, some parts are still battling persistent snow (us both in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia respectively). But, we can feel the light (the sun) on the horizon. For me, that means short-sleeve sweatshirts and sneakers. You'll find both in here. For watch fans, that probably means dials covered in color. You'll find those in here too. But there's plenty more as well. Start exploring.
There's an iconic photo out there of Steve McQueen wearing a cut-off, short-sleeve sweatshirt in the halls of a studio set in Hollywood. Behind him, Studio 7A is painted on the wall. Fortela combined the classic style and that faded graphic for one pleasant reproduction.
Price: €190
For its latest release, indie brand MkII has announced the second generation of its Blancpain Fifty-Fathoms homage, the Stingray. The first generation came out almost 20 years ago, and its return has been well received. With the design that made its inspiration legendary, Seiko automatic movement and an affordable price, it's easy to see why.
Price: $895
Italian brand ROA Hiking just dropped a suite of Vibram-soled boots and shoes. Among them are these Katharinas, rough suede hiking sneakers with a contrasting tongue, a hard-wearing outsole and colorful laces.
Price: $445
A new line within TAG Heuer's Aquaracer collection will be welcomed by fans of the brand's dive watches from the not too distant past. Reduced to a popular size of 40mm and featuring the steel bezel that helps distinguish it among the sea of dive watches, it's what a lot of customers called for. A water resistance of 200m (as opposed to 300) won't make a functional difference for most. A couple dial colors, quartz and automatic options, as well as a smaller 30mm version, are available.
Price: $2,050 (quartz), $2,750 (automatic)
These were super limited and the raffle window has closed on them. But, the bigger Rebel Prep collection includes a lot of items that look a lot like these. Shop it now.
Price: $120
NIGO, now the creative director of KENZO, also runs HumanMade. You've probably seen his clever graphic tees, sneakers or duck pins floating around IRL or on the Internet, but this Military Back Pack is brand new. I love it.
Price: ¥27,280
Part of the brand's 55th-anniversary releases, two new limited models in the Grand Seiko Heritage collection feature dials with an organic-looking wavy pattern and cases made of the brand's Ever Brilliant Steel. One model features a black dial and Spring Drive movement (SLGA013) while the other has a blue dial and Hi-Beat (5Hz) automatic movement (SLGA009).
Price: $9,500 (SLGA013), $10,500 (SLGH009)
It's late-stage down jacket season. What's that mean? Yes, it's frigid in my part of the world (Pittsburgh), but other parts of the country are thawing out. Take on the moderate temps in this light green down from Pas Normal Studios.
Price: $450
Oris is known for dive and tool watches, but not so much like this one. With individually hand-painted enamel dials, it's the most expensive watch Oris has ever made that's not in a precious metal (it's in steel). Part of the brand's Sun Wu Kong series, the dial depicts the underwater palace portrayed in the Chinese classic Journey to the West. Only 72 examples will be made.
Price: $27,500
Percival makes excellent second layers. This isn't quite heavy enough to be a coat, but it's definitely doable as a light jacket. Plus, the mini hound pattern looks great from afar (as seen here), but even better up close.
Price: $335
No-holds-barred high-end horology. The new Bulgari Octo Roma Carillon Tourbillon couldn't be described as anything else. Its centerpiece is a chiming mechanism with a platinum and titanium case that's acoustically designed to amplify it. Then you've got a tourbillon and skeletonized movement to top it off, all produced fully in-house, of course. There'll be 30 examples made.
Price: $317,000
The Nike Overbreak silhouette isn't new, but this colorway is. Called "Hot Curry," it's two shades of bright orange with a contrasting black Swoosh and the chunky Sail-colored sole.
Price: $140