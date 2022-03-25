Today's Top Stories
13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Colorful and avant garde watches, sneakers galore and much more.

By Zen Love and Evan Malachosky
style
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

This week was chock full of fun and interesting new releases. Take Maurice Lacroix Aikon's #Tide Watch, for example. It's bright orange (kind of like the bottle Tide comes in). Then there's Mount Sunny and Diemme's animal-printed slip-ons. They have a traction-focused sole and a leather toe, but they're closer to slippers than they are serious work boots. But in-between these extremes, there are also practical bags made from vintage materials, a pair of black watches and some seriously wearable Clarks sneakers.

Bodega x Hoka One One Kaha Low GTX
Courtesy

Hoka One One makes incredible footwear. Running shoes, hikers, slides, you name it. And they're all super comfortable. Combine the plush ride with Bodega's eye for colors and materials? Amazing. This is one of the better outdoor sneakers released this year.

Price: $220

SHOP NOW

Maurice Lacroix Aikon #Tide Watch
Courtesy

The Maurice Lacroix Aikon's design is rooted in steel sport watches like the Royal Oak, but now it comes a multitude of new versions and colors made from recycled ocean plastic. They're among the brands working with the Swiss company #Tide that supplies the material.

Price: $750-$925

SHOP NOW

Mount Sunny x Diemme Mule
Courtesy

At last, these mules are finally coming out. They've been teased by every publication and posted on everyone's Instagram by now, but they're finally here: the Mount Sunny x Diemme patterned mule. It has a lug sole, a leather toe cap and an animal print upper.

Price: TBD

SHOP NOW

Tornek-Rayville Paradive Class B Watch
Courtesy

The resurrected brand Tornek-Rayville debuted last year with a modern version of its historic military dive watch, and its second watch is the Paradive Class B. Tornek-Rayville is led by the same people behind the brand MKII which also made a Paradive tribute watch. It's based on the military watch specification MIL-W-50717, is water-resistant to 200m and runs on a Seiko NE15C automatic movement.

Price: $949+

SHOP NOW

Affxwrks Onsite Bag
Courtesy

This tote bag by Affxwrks doubles as a picnic blanket. To carry it, you simply scoop it by its handle and the contents on top come with it. It's clever, and pretty practical.

Price: $250

SHOP NOW

Frederique Constant Classics Worldtimer 10th Anniversary Watch
Courtesy

You're not going to find a better deal for a world time watch with an in-house movement than Frederique Constant's. The brand has released a couple of limited editions featuring blue dials to mark 10 years since the model was introduced.

Price: $4,495

LEARN MORE

Puebco Vintage Drawstring Bag
Courtesy

Puebco fashioned these drawstring bags out of vintage materials. They're sturdy, pretty damn spacious and stylish as hell. They'll look like a sick vintage score, but they're built to actually tow stuff.

Price: $68

SHOP NOW

Alpina Startimer Pilot Automatic Watch
Courtesy

Sister brand of Frederique Constant (see above), Alpina has refreshed their Startimer pilot watch line. The new watches take the collection in direction that's both retro and sporty. We can't complain about the 41mm diameter, but a smaller future option would also be nice.

Price: $1,195 (strap), $1,295 (bracelet)

SHOP NOW

Cowgirl Blue 1962 Peace T-shirt
Courtesy

Cowgirl dropped its newest collection this week, a suite of T-shirts and such designed for spring/summer. Included is this Peace T-shirt, a logo tee that covers the entire torso.

Price: $56

SHOP NOW

Unimatic Modello Uno U1S-MP Watch
Courtesy

If you know Unimatic's flagship watch, the Modello Uno or U1, the new watches might not look new at first. These are indeed the basic design that helped make the brand a sensation, but now featuring a slimmer case and Swiss automatic movement. Thumbs up on both accounts from us, but they're limited to 500 examples in steel (U1S-MP) and 400 with a black coating (U1S-MPN).

Price: ~$950-$1,060

SHOP NOW

Clarks x Fieg Rossendale
Courtesy

This is an entirely new silhouette for Clarks, the Rossendale, introduced in Kith founder Ronnie Fieg's new collection, 8th St. by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks. It's a clear riff on the Wallabee, but it wears more like a sneaker.

Price: TBD

SHOP NOW

MB&F M.A.D.1 Red Watch
Courtesy

Normally making avant-garde watches well into five figures, last year MB&F's founder announced a strange project featuring a reworked Miyota movement that cost just a couple grand and was available only to existing collectors and partners. Now the brand has made a version more widely available to the general public, but it'll still be hard to get your hands on except via a lottery. It features an inverted movement visible from the top of the watch, while the time is displayed on sides of the watch case.

Price: ~$3,115

LEARN MORE

Disc Tech Support Tee
Courtesy

More than just a simple graphic tee, Disc's Tech Support shirt raises money for The Voices of Children Foundation, which is fundraising to offer assistance to children impacted by the war in Ukraine. 100 percent of the proceeds will go there.

Price: $40

SHOP NOW

