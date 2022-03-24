Joe Jonas is no stranger to the spotlight. Hell, he's been in it since he was 15, when he and his brothers started a little boy band called the Jonas Brothers. He's done a hell of a lot since, but to promote his original group's upcoming Las Vegas residency — yes, many Jonas Brothers fans are old enough to attend Vegas residencies now — he visited Jimmy Fallon to talk about recording the music they'll be playing, his TV partnerships, his recent wedding (which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator) and more.

But I couldn't help but notice Joe's frames — stylish, yes, but also, they have tinted lenses. We've professed about the modification before: Like their polarized counterparts, tinted lenses are treated to block UV rays from the sun. They just omit an extra step in the manufacturing process, meaning companies don’t have to sacrifice frame and lens quality to hit a more comfortable price point.

That makes frames with tinted lenses not only an affordable alternative to polarized shades, but one with more personality. You can pair a black frame with yellow lenses, a brown frame with green lenses, a clear frame with blue lenses, or even a gradient frame with red lenses, like Joe. His are from Quality Mending Co., and they're under $90 dollars.

"These glasses were originally made for the American Optical Company but they have since stopped producing them," the brand says. "We use the factory where they were produced and have the glasses custom dyed and equipped with high quality lenses."

Pick a Hue That Suits You