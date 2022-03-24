Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
We Found Your New Summer Party Shirt
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Filter Makes Any Water Drinking Water

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Joe Jonas's Favorite Sunglasses Are Surprisingly Affordable

Tinted lenses can make a pair of stylish frames even cooler.

By Evan Malachosky
the tonight show starring jimmy fallon season 9
NBCGetty Images

Joe Jonas is no stranger to the spotlight. Hell, he's been in it since he was 15, when he and his brothers started a little boy band called the Jonas Brothers. He's done a hell of a lot since, but to promote his original group's upcoming Las Vegas residency — yes, many Jonas Brothers fans are old enough to attend Vegas residencies now — he visited Jimmy Fallon to talk about recording the music they'll be playing, his TV partnerships, his recent wedding (which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator) and more.

But I couldn't help but notice Joe's frames — stylish, yes, but also, they have tinted lenses. We've professed about the modification before: Like their polarized counterparts, tinted lenses are treated to block UV rays from the sun. They just omit an extra step in the manufacturing process, meaning companies don’t have to sacrifice frame and lens quality to hit a more comfortable price point.

That makes frames with tinted lenses not only an affordable alternative to polarized shades, but one with more personality. You can pair a black frame with yellow lenses, a brown frame with green lenses, a clear frame with blue lenses, or even a gradient frame with red lenses, like Joe. His are from Quality Mending Co., and they're under $90 dollars.

"These glasses were originally made for the American Optical Company but they have since stopped producing them," the brand says. "We use the factory where they were produced and have the glasses custom dyed and equipped with high quality lenses."

Pick a Hue That Suits You

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Faded black / pink
QMC Customized Safety Glasses
Courtesy
$88 AT ETSY

These are the ones Joe wore.

honey / orange
QMC Customized Safety Glasses
Courtesy
$88 AT ETSY
BLack / yellow
QMC Customized Safety Glasses
Courtesy
$88 AT ETSY
honey / green
QMC Customized Safety Glasses
Courtesy
$88 AT ETSY
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Style Spotting
Jonah Hill Loves His Corduroy Bucket Hat
The Watch Shaun White Wore Around the World
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Buy Brad Pitt's Favorite Bucket Hat
Joe Biden Has Surprisingly Good Taste in Watches
Crazy Watches Celebrities Wore at Super Bowl LVI
Obama's New Watch Supports Black-Owned Businesses
Style Spotting: Tom Holland
The Crazy Watch Michael Strahan Is Taking to Space
The Best Watches Spotted at the 2021 Emmys
The Best Watches Spotted at the US Open