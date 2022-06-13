Today's Top Stories
This J.Crew Collab Celebrates Our National Parks

National Parks are booming right now. Can't get a reservation? This National Parks Foundation collection is the next best thing.

Courtesy

National Parks are buckling under the pressure of America's newfound love for the great outdoors. In 2021, international travel restrictions paired with a mass aversion to enclosed places, thanks to Covid lockdowns, sent 4.4 million nature seekers to Yellowstone, where they discovered – with shock and awe – more people; 1 million more people than in 2020, to be exact.

While no bison, bears, or wildland were reportedly harmed in the making of this phenomenon, supply chain issues and staffing shortages have wreaked havoc for wanderlust workers and seekers alike, to which unexpected aid has come from preppy basics brand, J.Crew.

National Park Foundation for J.Crew is a collection of USA-made graphic tees and hats by watercolorist Pauline de Roussy de Sales highlighting the flora, fauna and landmarks of five national parks: Acadia, Biscayne, the Badlands, Great Sand Dunes and Joshua Tree. Each item's vintage tinge strikes a nostalgic cord; the homecoming of a long-lost souvenir you picked out on a magical childhood road trip that never was.

Along with a $250,000 donation in support of the National Park Foundation's mission to preserve and protect public lands for future generations (knock on wood), the collaboration marks the first brand that's offering products using U.S. Trust Protocol cotton: a sourcing and verification process that works with farms that are committed to improving their environmental footprint with minimized water usage, improved soil diversity and reduced greenhouse-gas emissions.

Check out the full collection below.

Badlands National Park
National Park Foundation x J.Crew Graphic Badlands T-shirt
Courtesy
$49 AT J CREW
Acadia National Park
National Park Foundation x J.Crew Graphic Acadia T-shirt
Courtesy
$49 AT J CREW
Biscayne National Park
National Park Foundation x J.Crew Graphic Biscayne T-shirt
Courtesy
$49 AT J CREW
Great Sand Dunes Park
National Park Foundation x J.Crew Graphic Great Sand Dunes T-shirt
Courtesy
$49 AT J CREW
Joshua Tree National Park
National Park Foundation x J.Crew Graphic Joshua Tree T-shirt
Courtesy
$49 AT J CREW
Navy Badlands National Park
National Park Foundation x J.Crew Graphic Twill Badlands Cap
Courtesy
$59 AT J CREW
Tan Acadia National Park
National Park Foundation x J.Crew Graphic Twill Acadia Cap
Courtesy
$59 AT J CREW
Blue Biscayne National Park
National Park Foundation x J.Crew Graphic Twill Biscayne Cap
Courtesy
$59 AT J CREW
Green Great Sand Dunes
National Park Foundation x J.Crew Graphic Twill Great Sand Dunes Cap
Courtesy
$59 AT J CREW
Purple Joshua Tree National Park
National Park Foundation x J.Crew Graphic Twill Joshua Tree Cap
Courtesy
J.Crew
