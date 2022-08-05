Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Transition to Fall With These Wardrobe Essentials
3
Brighten Your Summer with July's New Fitness Gear
4
A Day in Southern California With Fox Racing
5
Win a Summer Adventure Pack Worth Over $2,000

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

17 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Long- and short-sleeve shirts, retro watches, custom Birkenstocks and more.

By Zen Love and Evan Malachosky
collage of man wearing a button down lace shirt, someone holding a watch, and a tan loafer shoe
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Although the true last day of summer is still more than a month away, brands are looking ahead. Not even to fall, necessarily, but to the end-of-summer — that window where it's hot during the day but cool at night (for certain parts of the country). What does that mean? Ruby red Carreras, closed-toe Birkenstocks, long-sleeve camp collar shirts and a decidedly retro Tissot.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Buck Mason Pinwale Cord Camp Shirt
buck mason pinwale cord camp shirt
Courtesy

As the weather transitions from summer to fall (eek!), so too should our wardrobes. But, it can be hard to pivot to pants so soon. Instead, try a long-sleeve camp collar shirt — like this one from Buck Mason. They have a similarly summery feel to them, while offering better insulation.

Price: $125

SHOP NOW

Junghans 1972 Competition Watch
junghans 1972 competition watch
Courtesy

Better known for Bauhaus simplicity, a new automatic "bullhead" chronograph with sporty orange highlights feels bold and fresh for the German brand Junghans — while still being very retro.

Price: ~$2,400

SHOP NOW

New Balance x BEAMS x Paperboy M920PPB
new balance x beams x paperboy m920ppb
Courtesy

A collaboration between Paris-based café and lifestyle label Paperboy, Japanese brand BEAMS, and New Balance UK, the M920PPB is a playful take on NB's base model. The shoes are mismatch, meaning the colors flip-flop instead of staying symmetrical.

Price: $260

SHOP NOW

TAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Watch
tag heuer carrera red dial watch
Courtesy

Red dials are uncommon, but the classic Carrera chronograph wears it well in this limited edition of 600.

Price: $6,750

SHOP NOW

Astorflex Lobbyflex
astorflex lobbyflex
Courtesy

Astorflex specializes in comfortable footwear. But not just any footwear; smart footwear — stuff you can wear to the office or a wedding. Case in point? The Lobbyflex, a loafer that's exclusive to Huckberry. They're made in Italy from full-grain roughout calf leather with a soft memory foam insole.

Price: $215

SHOP NOW

Kurono Calendrier Type I Watch
kurono calendrier type i watch
Courtesy

Two subdials kind of make you think of a chronograph, but if you know Miyota automatic movements you'll recognize the 9122's analog way of displaying the day of the week and month. And if you know Kurono, you won't be surprised that the watch it powers is executed to a high level.

Price: ~$1,787

SHOP NOW

Candice Herringbone Painter Pants
candice herringbone painter pants
Courtesy

Workwear has never been more popular, and there are plenty of new brands eager to pay homage to the cheap trousers their founders grew up on — and still wear to this day. Take Candice, for example, a lifestyle label based out of Melbourne, Australia. They made a pair of work pants with pops of the color blue on the tag and right pocket.

Price: $100

SHOP NOW

Mr Jones Watches A Perfectly Useless Evening
mr jones watches a perfectly useless evening
Courtesy

While more art than time-telling utility, you can still read the time on this fun and affordable watch: the bather's feet point to the hour and the little beach ball indicates the seconds. This is a darkened version of an existing design called A Perfectly Useless Afternoon.

Price: $225

SHOP NOW

Cowgirl Dark Wash Indigo Cap
cowgirl dark wash indigo cap
Courtesy

Made in the US from dark wash indigo denim, Cowgirl's basic cap is both substantial and summery. Plus, it's not entirely blank. The contrast white stitching creates visual interest.

Price: $62

SHOP NOW

Ulysse Nardin Great White Diver Chronograph Watch
ulysse nardin great white diver chronograph watch
Courtesy

A new version of Ulysse Nardin's chronograph dive watch comes in a striking mix of white and gray, and combining materials like rubber for the strap and bezel insert, titanium for the case and sapphire crystal. It's limited to 300 examples.

Price: $13,300

SHOP NOW

Ronning Lace Shirt
ronning lace shirt
Courtesy

On the hottest of days, although they might've passed, a lace shirt can keep you cool. You can wear yours over a T-shirt or a tank, buttoned all the way up or completely undone. This one from Ronning is slightly cropped and it has mother of pearl buttons.

Price: $152

SHOP NOW

Tom Ford N.004 Watch
tom ford n 004 watch
Courtesy

Tom Ford is all-in for ocean plastic watches, and the newest collection is only available in two variants, both in this recycled material.

Price: $995

SHOP NOW

Akashi-Kama Camp Collar Shirt
akashi kama camp collar shirt
Courtesy

No, this Akashi-Kama Camp Collar Shirt is not black. It's a deep, dark Indigo. Each one is made in the US using Japanese cotton, which is softer than linen but easier to dye and just about as light.

Price: $82

SHOP NOW

Tissot Telemeter 1938 Watch
tissot telemeter 1938 watch
Courtesy

Tissot is bringing back a very vintage chronograph design with the distinctive spiraling telemeter dial. With a 42mm case it comes in two variations and features an automatic movement from ETA with a 68-hour power reserve.

Price: $1,950

LEARN MORE

Birkenstock Tenue Boston Bandana Custom
birkenstock tenue boston bandana custom
Courtesy

Amsterdam menswear store Tenue de Nimes made a few custom pairs of Birkenstock's iconic Boston clog. This version, equipped with a red bandana strap instead of suede, comes in sizes 4 through 12. Playful Bostons have never been more popular.

Price: € 160

SHOP NOW

Bertucci A-2A Golden Field
bertucci a 2a golden field
Courtesy

A field watch and a dress watch are made for totally different uses, but they're not so different in terms of features, being typically simple and smallish. Now, known for specializing in affordable field watches, Bertucci's latest offers something of a more formal look with its A-2 done up in gold-toned aluminum.

Price: $145

SHOP NOW

Havaianas Top Market Flip Flops
havaianas top market flip flops
Courtesy

These might look like basic black flip-flops but after you've stood in them for long enough, you'll notice a difference. The footbeds are reactive to heat and will turn bright red where your feet were.

Price: $55

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best Style Releases of the Week
15 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
14 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
15 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
13 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
Kith Pairs with TaylorMade for a New Golf Kit
15 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
15 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
15 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
16 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week