17 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Long- and short-sleeve shirts, retro watches, custom Birkenstocks and more.
Although the true last day of summer is still more than a month away, brands are looking ahead. Not even to fall, necessarily, but to the end-of-summer — that window where it's hot during the day but cool at night (for certain parts of the country). What does that mean? Ruby red Carreras, closed-toe Birkenstocks, long-sleeve camp collar shirts and a decidedly retro Tissot.
As the weather transitions from summer to fall (eek!), so too should our wardrobes. But, it can be hard to pivot to pants so soon. Instead, try a long-sleeve camp collar shirt — like this one from Buck Mason. They have a similarly summery feel to them, while offering better insulation.
Price: $125
Better known for Bauhaus simplicity, a new automatic "bullhead" chronograph with sporty orange highlights feels bold and fresh for the German brand Junghans — while still being very retro.
Price: ~$2,400
A collaboration between Paris-based café and lifestyle label Paperboy, Japanese brand BEAMS, and New Balance UK, the M920PPB is a playful take on NB's base model. The shoes are mismatch, meaning the colors flip-flop instead of staying symmetrical.
Price: $260
Red dials are uncommon, but the classic Carrera chronograph wears it well in this limited edition of 600.
Price: $6,750
Astorflex specializes in comfortable footwear. But not just any footwear; smart footwear — stuff you can wear to the office or a wedding. Case in point? The Lobbyflex, a loafer that's exclusive to Huckberry. They're made in Italy from full-grain roughout calf leather with a soft memory foam insole.
Price: $215
Two subdials kind of make you think of a chronograph, but if you know Miyota automatic movements you'll recognize the 9122's analog way of displaying the day of the week and month. And if you know Kurono, you won't be surprised that the watch it powers is executed to a high level.
Price: ~$1,787
Workwear has never been more popular, and there are plenty of new brands eager to pay homage to the cheap trousers their founders grew up on — and still wear to this day. Take Candice, for example, a lifestyle label based out of Melbourne, Australia. They made a pair of work pants with pops of the color blue on the tag and right pocket.
Price: $100
While more art than time-telling utility, you can still read the time on this fun and affordable watch: the bather's feet point to the hour and the little beach ball indicates the seconds. This is a darkened version of an existing design called A Perfectly Useless Afternoon.
Price: $225
Made in the US from dark wash indigo denim, Cowgirl's basic cap is both substantial and summery. Plus, it's not entirely blank. The contrast white stitching creates visual interest.
Price: $62
A new version of Ulysse Nardin's chronograph dive watch comes in a striking mix of white and gray, and combining materials like rubber for the strap and bezel insert, titanium for the case and sapphire crystal. It's limited to 300 examples.
Price: $13,300
On the hottest of days, although they might've passed, a lace shirt can keep you cool. You can wear yours over a T-shirt or a tank, buttoned all the way up or completely undone. This one from Ronning is slightly cropped and it has mother of pearl buttons.
Price: $152
Tom Ford is all-in for ocean plastic watches, and the newest collection is only available in two variants, both in this recycled material.
Price: $995
No, this Akashi-Kama Camp Collar Shirt is not black. It's a deep, dark Indigo. Each one is made in the US using Japanese cotton, which is softer than linen but easier to dye and just about as light.
Price: $82
Tissot is bringing back a very vintage chronograph design with the distinctive spiraling telemeter dial. With a 42mm case it comes in two variations and features an automatic movement from ETA with a 68-hour power reserve.
Price: $1,950
Amsterdam menswear store Tenue de Nimes made a few custom pairs of Birkenstock's iconic Boston clog. This version, equipped with a red bandana strap instead of suede, comes in sizes 4 through 12. Playful Bostons have never been more popular.
Price: € 160
A field watch and a dress watch are made for totally different uses, but they're not so different in terms of features, being typically simple and smallish. Now, known for specializing in affordable field watches, Bertucci's latest offers something of a more formal look with its A-2 done up in gold-toned aluminum.
Price: $145
These might look like basic black flip-flops but after you've stood in them for long enough, you'll notice a difference. The footbeds are reactive to heat and will turn bright red where your feet were.
Price: $55