Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Wherever You Shop Online, Save Big with Mulberry
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
How to Choose An Engagement Ring

Well, I'll Be Damned. Highsnobiety's Clothing Line Isn't Half Bad

It's far more than just merch.

By Evan Malachosky
highsnobiety
Courtesy

To be honest, I check Highsnobiety pretty often. For those unfamiliar, it's a lifestyle site — one with few constraints on what it covers. The main focuses, though, are fashion, sneakers and culture — two categories I cover often. Very few of my friends go on there as often as I do, let alone know what it is, and the ones that are aware of it only know it from Instagram, where they have a half-dozen accounts, each with over 1 million followers. (Their main account has 4,700,000.)

But Highsnobiety is also a retailer for both outside brands and its own in-house label, Highsnobiety. (Clever name, right? Kidding. I do kind of wish they'd tried something else.) I've seen seasons prior, and I was never all that impressed. There were dad hats with their box logo across it; hoodies with the same thing; and T-shirts made in collaboration with a brand they'd recently covered.

More recently, though, and especially in the new AW22 collection, the label has grown to include items that are barely even branded: stylish knit sweaters with small white tags at the hip; jackets without logos at all; pants that look like they came off Uniqlo's racks; fleece jackets that successfully combine contrasting colors; and denim jackets that pass for designer. Without the context of where it came from, you could've told me this was just another upstart clothing brand — maybe even Adsum.

Even if you get up close, on the fleece jacket, for example, the only hint you have as to who made is a small tag that reads "HS05." That's hardly a giveaway, and a definite improvement from the first collection, HS01, which had "Highsnobiety" prominently printed across every piece.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Reversible Polar Fleece Zip Jacket
Highsnobiety
$240 AT HIGHSNOBIETY.COM
Alpaca Cardigan
Highsnobiety
$165 AT HIGHSNOBIETY.COM
Brushed Nylon Jacket
Highsnobiety
$175 AT HIGHSNOBIETY.COM
Insulated Coach Jacket
Highsnobiety
$200 AT HIGHSNOBIETY.COM
Alpaca Raglan Sweater
Highsnobiety
$155 AT HIGHSNOBIETY.COM
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Todd Snyder's Got a Bold New Take on the Timex Mk1
Save on This Stylish E-Bike from Super73
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Follow Jeans from 1960 to Today in Levi's New Ad
The Volvo EX90: Everything You Need to Know
The All-New Mercedes-AMG C63 Is Insanely Powerful
Hay Adds Some Fun to These Classic Eames Designs
The Chubbies Movementum Collection Gets Mobile
King Charles III Chose an Unexpected Chronograph
Want a New Ford Maverick? You May Need to Act Fast
Burrow Unveils Its Plushest & Widest Sofa Yet