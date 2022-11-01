Today's Top Stories
Denimhead Dads Can Now Dress Their Kids in Selvedge Jackets and Jeans

Dawson Denim's Juniors line offers selvedge styles for the next generation of menswear fans.

By Evan Malachosky
a red headed child wearing the dawson denim juniors collection while running towards the camera smiling
Dawson

Breaking in raw denim is generally considered a grown man's job — something candy-asses avoid in favor of stretchy jeans and sweatpants. But selvedge denim has evolved, and brands like Uniqlo and Kato make malleable iterations of the iconic style that even the pickiest of clothing wearers could enjoy.

Dawson Denim's Juniors line, however, is proof that everyone is capable of enduring the dreaded break-in period: the British brand makes a denim selvedge set for kids sizes 2 through 6. The set, comprising of a Deck Jacket and matching Deck Pants (aka jeans, essentially), is made from neppy Dawson selvedge denim, which was responsibly sourced and manufactured in Great Britain. Plus, for fearful parents that can't trust their kids won't soil their set in mere minutes, the sets come sanforized (aka pre-shrunk), so you can wash them when you really need to.

Another concern is obviously whether kids will actually like wearing selvedge denim. It certainly isn't Minecraft merch or a Disney dress, and the look skews traditional, for sure. But the Deck Pants come with an elasticated waist, a roomy seat and wide legs, plus big pockets for whatever treasures (or spoiled treats) they want to stash away for later. There's also no outseam, aka "less to get caught or frayed in the playpark," founders Kelly Dawson and Scott Ogden say.

They have the perfect wear-tester, too: their son Lonnie, who wears the set almost every day. But there are plenty of other budding denimheads out there now, and Dawson Denim welcomes new members to the Dawson Junior Club on Instagram (@dawsonjuniorclub). After all, it's this generation that will keep the appetite for this sort of apparel alive. Hopefully they'll keep the set to hand down to their kids, too, especially since Dawson Denim offers complimentary repairs for life.

Dawson Denim Junior Deck Jacket DD05
Dawson Denim
$110 AT DAWSONDENIM.COM
Dawson Denim Junior Deck Pants DD05
Dawson Denim
$95 AT DAWSONDENIM.COM
