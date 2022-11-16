Luxurious Unisex Gifts to Give This Year

Simple yet classic gifts that will deliver style and luxury to your loved ones this season.

By Gear Patrol Studios
gift guide for him or her john hardy jewelry and santal 33 perfume and scarf

Whether searching specifically for non-gendered gift options or seeking truly versatile ideas, your quest ends with John Hardy. The brand's all-season accessories elevate any look with class and polish, from striking jewelry to tasteful accessories.

Classic Chain Bracelet
$675 AT JOHNHARDY.COM

This chain bracelet is a perfect everyday piece that will match any wardrobe. It features a 6.5 mm gauge and is available in four metal colorways.

Classic Chain Pavé Bracelet
$17,000 AT JOHNHARDY.COM

Coated with pave diamonds, this bracelet is sure to be a show-stopper on every wrist. Available in sterling silver, gold or with black rhodium plating, there's an option for every sense of style.

Le Labo Santal 33
$330 AT LELABOFRAGRANCES.COM

LeLabo's Santal 33 fragrance has gained a cult following – after one waft, you'll understand why. The smoky, comforting scent mixes cardamom with iris and violet to deliver spicy, leathery notes. Perfect for their everyday – and for any night out.

Cashmere Solid Scarf
$195 AT NAADAM

In the winter months, nothing beats an opulent cashmere scarf. Its generously-sized silhouette is breathable and soft and features a classic fringe at each end. Who says cold-weather defenses needn't be polished?

Classic Chain Necklace
$995 AT JOHNHARDY.COM

A simple necklace can dress up even the most worn tee or sweater. Whether you are shopping for someone who wears jewelry every day or just on special occasions, this simple necklace is a solid place to start.

