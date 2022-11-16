Simple yet classic gifts that will deliver style and luxury to your loved ones this season.
Whether searching specifically for non-gendered gift options or seeking truly versatile ideas, your quest ends with John Hardy. The brand's all-season accessories elevate any look with class and polish, from striking jewelry to tasteful accessories.
This chain bracelet is a perfect everyday piece that will match any wardrobe. It features a 6.5 mm gauge and is available in four metal colorways.
Coated with pave diamonds, this bracelet is sure to be a show-stopper on every wrist. Available in sterling silver, gold or with black rhodium plating, there's an option for every sense of style.
LeLabo's Santal 33 fragrance has gained a cult following – after one waft, you'll understand why. The smoky, comforting scent mixes cardamom with iris and violet to deliver spicy, leathery notes. Perfect for their everyday – and for any night out.
In the winter months, nothing beats an opulent cashmere scarf. Its generously-sized silhouette is breathable and soft and features a classic fringe at each end. Who says cold-weather defenses needn't be polished?
A simple necklace can dress up even the most worn tee or sweater. Whether you are shopping for someone who wears jewelry every day or just on special occasions, this simple necklace is a solid place to start.