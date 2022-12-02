Best Gifts for Winter Warmth

Hestra makes durable and stylish gloves that are the ultimate winter adventure partner.

By Gear Patrol Studios
best gifts for winter warmth

The key to surviving the winter is quality accessories made with durable fabrics. Hestra gloves are designed specifically for outdoor activities. Whether you are shopping for yourself or others, these gloves are perfect for skiing, hiking, camping or simply commuting to the office this season. Hestra has gloves to keep everyone on your list warm all winter long. Check out a few of our picks below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Fall Line 5-finger
$165 AT HESTRAGLOVES.US

These warm 5-finger ski gloves are a shorter model so they fits smoothly inside the jacket sleeve. Made using impregnated cowhide and with a removable liner, they are as comfortable both on and off the mountain.

Wool Expedition Mitt
$100 AT HESTRAGLOVES.US

These classic knitted mitts provide more insulation than your standard pair. Perfect as a liner for a shell glove on winter trips and expeditions, the wool wicks away moisture and insulates even when damp. Perfect for hiking or just hanging out outdoors, you cannot go wrong with these.

Ergo Grip Active Wool Terry 5-finger
$125 AT HESTRAGLOVES.US

These versatile and hardwearing outdoor and ski glove are crafted with a lightweight, warming wool liner. Perfect for high activity levels and situations where you need maximum fingertip sensitivity. Plus, the windproof and breathable stretch fabric are capable of handling winter's worst.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Style
These Are the Perfect Flannel Shirts for Cold Days
Rimowa's New Suitcase Is a Pleasant Pop of Color
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Sunglasses for Every Face Shape
These Cartoonishly Large Hats Are All the Rage
Levi's Reproduced Albert Einstein’s Leather Jacket
The Best Boots for Dressing Up
Patch Pocket Hoodies Are Cool But Hard to Come By
Traveling Abroad? You'll Want This Passport Wallet
The Best Backpacks to Carry Your Gear
Is Axe Body Spray Cool Again?