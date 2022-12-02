best gifts for winter warmth

Hestra makes durable and stylish gloves that are the ultimate winter adventure partner.
The key to surviving the winter is quality accessories made with durable fabrics. Hestra gloves are designed specifically for outdoor activities. Whether you are shopping for yourself or others, these gloves are perfect for skiing, hiking, camping or simply commuting to the office this season. Hestra has gloves to keep everyone on your list warm all winter long. Check out a few of our picks below.
These warm 5-finger ski gloves are a shorter model so they fits smoothly inside the jacket sleeve. Made using impregnated cowhide and with a removable liner, they are as comfortable both on and off the mountain.
These classic knitted mitts provide more insulation than your standard pair. Perfect as a liner for a shell glove on winter trips and expeditions, the wool wicks away moisture and insulates even when damp. Perfect for hiking or just hanging out outdoors, you cannot go wrong with these.
These versatile and hardwearing outdoor and ski glove are crafted with a lightweight, warming wool liner. Perfect for high activity levels and situations where you need maximum fingertip sensitivity. Plus, the windproof and breathable stretch fabric are capable of handling winter's worst.