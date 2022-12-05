Polartec Just Announced This Year's Apex Design Award Winners

The Polartec® 2022 Apex Awards celebrate the pinnacle of innovative form and function.
The Polartec® Apex Design Awards celebrate the finest products made from Polartec® fabric technologies and are granted to design solutions that emphasize versatility and sustainability and to those that actively convert classic traditions into modern concepts. In its myriad collaborations with the world's leading apparel brands, Polartec® helps to create performance fabric technologies rooted in sustainable science. Selected from hundreds of innovative entries that each skillfully incorporate Polartec® fabrics, the winning entries exemplify the pinnacle of form and functionality across sport, lifestyle, and performance categories. Meet each of the 12 visionary products below and vote on your favorite for the Apex People Choice Award here.
Materials: Polartec® Power Grid™, Polartec® Power Wool™
This performance mid-layer manages the delicate balance of warmth, breathability, and moisture. In utilizing varied weights of Polartec® Power Grid™ material, the garment eschews bulk for a better fit and increased breathability, while the Polartec® Power Wool™internal neck gaiter provides custom-tuned warmth.
SHOP NOW
Materials: Polartec® 200 Series
This unique color-blocked look, curated with deadstock Polartec® 200 Series Recycled Fleece, raises comfort and warmth to new, stylish upcycled heights. With greater resiliency, low weight and fast dry times, this combo makes the ultimate adventure partner.
Materials: Polartec® Alpha®, Polartec® Power Air™,Polartec® Power Dry®
Through meticulous design work with a mix of Polartec® fabrics, these pieces supply outstanding functionality when worn individually. True ingenuity, however, shines when they are combined, according to Haglöfs, to produce an average of 30 percent lower humidity compared to that of conventional systems.
Mid Hood
Jacket
Materials: Polartec® Power Dry®
The super-versatile Pace Flow Houdi offers high insulation power, low weight and exceptional breathability. Its open mesh fabric construction allows air to flow through and vent out any excess heat or moisture; when used as part of a layering system, the garment will encapsulate its own robust layer of warm air.
Not available until March 1st 2023
Materials: Polartec® Thermal Pro®
As an ideal blend of style and performance, this modern fleece tunic features technical fiber compositions that maintain a soft texture while creating air pockets that promote thermoregulation and breathability. Thermal Pro® advances fleece fashion with premium yarns for a cozy, resilient and stylish finish.
Materials: Polartec® Wind Pro®
This fleece hunting jacket is versatile as an early-season outer layer or as a late-season mid-layer and achieves high-level protection without a typically noisy windproof membrane.
Materials: Polartec® Alpha®
Designed for an active lifestyle in a retro-inspired mountaineering silhouette, both this hooded jacket and shorts are made from ripstop with a wind-proof lining and hydrophobic Polartec® Alpha® material that regulates warmth and provides exceptional breathability. It's active insulation that resists all moisture and is incredibly fast drying and highly compressible, making it the ideal piece for on and off the mountain.
Materials: Polartec® Alpha® Direct
This reimagined cardigan delivers style and capability thanks to Polartec® Alpha® Direct active insulation technology, which allows for direct contact with skin and other fabric layers without sacrificing performance. Due to the refining of the shape and size of its lofted fibers, this advanced insulation not only increases breathability performance but expands versatile style options.
Designed for cyclists, this innovative mid-layer features Polartec® Alpha® Direct fabric to transfer away moisture with breakaway speed, keeping riders dry and comfortable throughout a wide temperature range. And it does so in a highly lightweight, packable, insulative and thermoregulating garment with unparalleled breathability and drying times.
Designed for gravel cyclists seeking protection from cold and wind, this vest combines a unique version of Polartec® Alpha® with wool, together generating superb moisture management properties and natural thermoregulation. Alpha® Active insulation is engineered for consistent warmth while allowing for improved breathability and fast drying during activity while maintaining a highly packable, low-weight structure – critical benefits for year-round cycling.
Materials: Polartec® Windbloc®
Designed for mixed terrain and extreme conditions, this trail running shoe’s gaiter is constructed of a unique Polartec® polyurethane membrane that defends against the harshest elements of wind, water and cold temperatures while still allowing moisture vapor to permeate outside for maximum comfort and breathability.
Materials: Polartec® Hardface®,Polartec® Power Stretch®, Polartec® Power Air™
Designed as a mid-layer for advanced technical pursuits, the Centurion Alpine jacket is forged with Polartec® Hardface® technology, which is fused at the fiber level to increase abrasion resistance and water repellency without compromising breathability. Designed as the ultimate all-mountain piece, the Centurion Alpine is especially suited for extreme environments.