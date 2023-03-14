Hit the Green in These Fresh New Golf Styles

adidas' new golf collection is an easy hole-in-one.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man playing golf
Adidas

While adidas is known for creating some of the most stylish, gym-friendly sportswear, the brand's golf options shine just as bright. Infused with a vibrant personality that will inspire you to take your course performance to the next level, this new collection simply rocks. From purpose-built footwear to colorful polos, you can build a whole wardrobe of go-to essentials with adidas. So whether you’re playing for business or pleasure, these options can certainly help you stand out from the competition.

adidas
Mesh Ultimate365 Tour Print Golf Polo Shirt
$95 AT ADIDAS

Made in part with recycled materials, this is a breathable and moisture-wicking polo that will keep you comfortable all day. An eye-catching paint splatter pattern will set you apart on the green, and inspire your every swing.

adidas
ZG23 Golf Shoes
$200 AT ADIDAS

These leather golf shoes are built with the latest technology to provide tournament-level performance in a classic adidas design. The featherweight underfoot delivers traction and stability on the greens.

adidas
Ultimate365 Tour Stretch Golf Pullover
$130 AT ADIDAS

This quick-drying pullover will keep you comfortable in rain or wind. The banded sleeves have a stay-put feel so you won't feel restricted in your backswing.

Textured Jacquard Golf Polo Shirt
$70 AT ADIDAS

This understated polo features a clean, textured look and is available in four colors to compliment any outfit. Whether you’re walking the fairway or swinging for par, you’ll feel – and look – great in this shirt.

adidas
Ultimate365 Tour Nylon Tapered Fit Golf Pants
$120 AT ADIDAS

Crafted with a soft, stretchy fabric, these pants will help you play your best on the links. Plus, they are coated with a water-repellent finish that will keep you comfortable during rain delays.

Go-To Spikeless 1 Golf Shoes
$160 AT ADIDAS

The ultimate all day footwear, these casual golf shoes can take you beyond the course while still providing exceptional on-green performance. The waterproof upper will keep your feet dry and ensure you’re comfortable wherever the day takes you.

adidas
Ultimate365 Core 8.5-Inch Shorts
Now 40% off
$39 AT ADIDAS

Finally a pair of shorts to complete any outfit. These lightweight golf shorts comes in 8 different colors, and the breathable fabric is sure to keep you cool as the weather (and competition) heats up.

