adidas' new golf collection is an easy hole-in-one.
While adidas is known for creating some of the most stylish, gym-friendly sportswear, the brand's golf options shine just as bright. Infused with a vibrant personality that will inspire you to take your course performance to the next level, this new collection simply rocks. From purpose-built footwear to colorful polos, you can build a whole wardrobe of go-to essentials with adidas. So whether you’re playing for business or pleasure, these options can certainly help you stand out from the competition.
Made in part with recycled materials, this is a breathable and moisture-wicking polo that will keep you comfortable all day. An eye-catching paint splatter pattern will set you apart on the green, and inspire your every swing.
These leather golf shoes are built with the latest technology to provide tournament-level performance in a classic adidas design. The featherweight underfoot delivers traction and stability on the greens.
This quick-drying pullover will keep you comfortable in rain or wind. The banded sleeves have a stay-put feel so you won't feel restricted in your backswing.
This understated polo features a clean, textured look and is available in four colors to compliment any outfit. Whether you’re walking the fairway or swinging for par, you’ll feel – and look – great in this shirt.
Crafted with a soft, stretchy fabric, these pants will help you play your best on the links. Plus, they are coated with a water-repellent finish that will keep you comfortable during rain delays.
The ultimate all day footwear, these casual golf shoes can take you beyond the course while still providing exceptional on-green performance. The waterproof upper will keep your feet dry and ensure you’re comfortable wherever the day takes you.
Finally a pair of shorts to complete any outfit. These lightweight golf shorts comes in 8 different colors, and the breathable fabric is sure to keep you cool as the weather (and competition) heats up.