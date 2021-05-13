Today's Top Stories
Get Jerry Lorenzo's 24K Gold Gel Eye Patches

Hydrate your skin and sparkle at the same time.

style
Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo has a new collection out this week — it drops tomorrow, May 14th at Fear of God, Nordstrom, Pac Sun and several others. As such, he's been doing plenty of promotional shoots: interviews, a lookbook featuring his family and a few one-off images for retailers or editorial use.

In his behind-the-scenes Instagram, he explains he was responsible for "creative directing, fathering, modeling, styling." Hectic, yes. "A pretty full day... not sure we’ll do it again, but so happy we did... proud of my squad," he continues. But his first photo caught our eye, a still of him getting glammed up by men's grooming expert Eliven Quiros. He's wearing two glistening gold gel patches under each eye, and, based on his skin, they certainly seem to work. But what exactly do these do?

They're Peter Thomas Roth's 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. Sold in packages of 30 pairs (60 patches), the sticky patches strive to offer your skin "a more lifted and firmer appearance for a more youthful-looking eye area," the brand explains. They'll reduce puffiness and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, oftentimes to a noticeable degree within just 10 minutes. Packed with caffeine, colloidal gold and hydrolyzed collagen yet free from sulfates, SLS and SLES, parabens and phthalates, these patches prove refreshing, rejuvenating and, well, really damn luxurious.

24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
