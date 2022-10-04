Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
Save Money with This Minimalist Smart Heater

Air Company's New Cologne Is Made from Captured Carbon Emissions

Called AIR Eau de Parfum, it's made by AIR Company, the technology company behind the popular AIR Vodka and a new carbon-based commercial jet fuel.

By Evan Malachosky
air
Courtesy

Does a cologne pulled from thin air seem too good to be true? Or, at the very least, a little confusing? Well, as of this week, it officially exists — and it's carbon-negative. Called AIR Eau de Parfum, it's made by AIR Company, the technology company behind the popular AIR Vodka and the new AIRMADE SAF, a carbon-based commercial jet fuel.

Related Stories
7 Mistakes Men Make When Buying Cologne
The Best Men’s Fragrances from 1950 to Today
How to Apply Fragrance, the Right Way

They used proprietary machinery — a patented system called the Carbon Conversion Reactor — manned by their chief scientist that transforms captured CO2 and green hydrogen into impurity-free ethanol, methanol and water, in a process that "mimics photosynthesis." From there, they distill the liquid, which separates the three elements. Then, the ethanol and water are mixed with the scented oils, creating AIR Eau de Parfum.

air eau de parfum bottle
The black cap contrasts the clear bottle.
Courtesy
air eau de parfum bottle
The chrome topper creates cohesion between cap and bottle.
Courtesy

But it isn't just the liquid that's impressive. It's bottled in a vessel that's equally future-forward. It's heavy, and you can choose from three different ridged caps: black, chrome or white. Opting out of black, the default, doesn't change the price: All three are $220 for 50ml.

The product itself is intended to be gender-neutral, meaning there are no dominant notes in either direction. "Inspired by Earth’s most abundant and vital elements of air, water and sun," the brand says, there are top layers of orange peel and fig leaf, mid-notes of jasmine and water and base notes of musk and tobacco. It's a scent that adapts to each wearer, especially as the day goes on. Plus, beyond its pleasant aroma, there's an added bonus: It's better for the environment.

SHOP NOW (AIR COMPANY)

Related Stories
These Are the Best Colognes, According to Experts
2 Tesla and YZY Alums Founded a Cologne Company
The Best Cologne for Every Situation
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Finish Your Holiday Shopping Early with Brooklinen
The Best Home and Design Releases This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
The Oura Ring Finally Looks Like a Regular Ring
Audi's New Electric R8 May Be a Long Time Coming
Hyperlite Releases Its First Ski Pack
This Collaborative Loafer Is One-of-a-Kind
The Dutch Oven of Your Dreams Is on Sale
Reebok and Nat Geo Collab on Wild New Gym Shoes
The Tesla Cybertruck: What You Need to Know