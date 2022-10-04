Does a cologne pulled from thin air seem too good to be true? Or, at the very least, a little confusing? Well, as of this week, it officially exists — and it's carbon-negative. Called AIR Eau de Parfum, it's made by AIR Company, the technology company behind the popular AIR Vodka and the new AIRMADE SAF, a carbon-based commercial jet fuel.

They used proprietary machinery — a patented system called the Carbon Conversion Reactor — manned by their chief scientist that transforms captured CO2 and green hydrogen into impurity-free ethanol, methanol and water, in a process that "mimics photosynthesis." From there, they distill the liquid, which separates the three elements. Then, the ethanol and water are mixed with the scented oils, creating AIR Eau de Parfum.

The black cap contrasts the clear bottle. Courtesy The chrome topper creates cohesion between cap and bottle. Courtesy

But it isn't just the liquid that's impressive. It's bottled in a vessel that's equally future-forward. It's heavy, and you can choose from three different ridged caps: black, chrome or white. Opting out of black, the default, doesn't change the price: All three are $220 for 50ml.

The product itself is intended to be gender-neutral, meaning there are no dominant notes in either direction. "Inspired by Earth’s most abundant and vital elements of air, water and sun," the brand says, there are top layers of orange peel and fig leaf, mid-notes of jasmine and water and base notes of musk and tobacco. It's a scent that adapts to each wearer, especially as the day goes on. Plus, beyond its pleasant aroma, there's an added bonus: It's better for the environment.

