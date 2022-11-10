Rain Boots? Snow Boots? How About All-Weather Boots

What makes the Huckberry's All-Weather Duckboot worth talking about –– by Gear Patrol Studios.

With each new season, comes another new boot. Rain boots, snow boots, hiking boots – the list goes on. So why not make things simpler?

Huckberry's All-Weather Duckboot can simplify your search. The durable, all-in-one shoe makes getting ready for every adventure all the easier and will come in handy in every storm. Equipped with a long list of reliable features, the boots are built for all-terrain performance and comfortable, all-day wear.

huckberry all weather duckboot
Huckberry

The Backstory

Huckberry: Serving Over a Million Active, Adventurous Gearheads

Huckberry has become one of the largest purveyors of premium outdoor gear. While the company boasts ties with a large list of popular brands, its curation keeps every collection painstakingly shoppable (Don’t believe us? Take a look through the company’s Just Landed section right now).

Now, years of scouting for the best new products have taught Huckleberry's team how to do something even more exciting – i.e. develop the best new products.

Huckberry’s All-Weather collection is a unique lineup of top-of-the-line weatherproof shoes. Each all-terrain model boasts ‘insane all terrain and weatherproof capabilities,’ plus lasting comfort. Boasting everything from snappy slides to full-on boots, the new lineup is all you need to conquer every storm to come.

The Gist

What Kind of Weather Is the All-Weather Duckboot Built For?

Huckberry describes these waterproof boots as a great fit for everything from, ‘ski season in Tahoe, spring camping in Yosemite or Summer hangs in Big Sur.’ The boots are built to perform in a wide range of environments – and are in fact, notably deemed “all-terrain” boots thanks to full-grain leather uppers, a tough rubberized leather rand and tread that can provide extra traction in all elements.

A ‘hyper-tractioned’ Vibram outsole will also keep the boots sturdy in muddy, snowy or wet conditions while the traditional duckboot ‘Trapunto’ toe box keeps water out.

Inside the boot, a breathable membrane wicks away moisture to keep your feet comfortable. Meanwhile, a soft, cushy insole and shock-absorbing midsole ensure your dogs never start barking.

Our POV

The All-Weather Duckboot Makes Shopping for Durable Boots Easier

In the past, finding the right pair of boots took hours of research, years of trial and error and countless pages scrolled away. Luckily, the Huckberry team learned this the hard – and slightly easier – way(s).

Huckberry’s gear experts designed the boot for a day that starts in the city and ends by the campfire. To do so, the team leaned on years of customer reviews. Armed with everything they know you love – and hate – about your favorite hiking boots, Huckberry set out to make the best boot of all.

So what are you waiting for? Check out Huckberry’s new All-Weather Duckboot today.

Price: $188

