Rain Boots? Snow Boots? How About All-Weather Boots

Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . With each new season, comes another new boot. Rain boots, snow boots, hiking boots \u2013 the list goes on. So why not make things simpler? Huckberry's All-Weather Duckboot can simplify your search. The durable, all-in-one shoe makes getting ready for every adventure all the easier and will come in handy in every storm. Equipped with a long list of reliable features, the boots are built for all-terrain performance and comfortable, all-day wear. The Backstory Huckberry: Serving Over a Million Active, Adventurous Gearheads Huckberry has become one of the largest purveyors of premium outdoor gear. While the company boasts ties with a large list of popular brands, its curation keeps every collection painstakingly shoppable (Don\u2019t believe us? Take a look through the company\u2019s Just Landed section right now). Now, years of scouting for the best new products have taught Huckleberry's team how to do something even more exciting \u2013 i.e. develop the best new products. Huckberry\u2019s All-Weather collection is a unique lineup of top-of-the-line weatherproof shoes. Each all-terrain model boasts \u2018insane all terrain and weatherproof capabilities,\u2019 plus lasting comfort. Boasting everything from snappy slides to full-on boots , the new lineup is all you need to conquer every storm to come. SHOP NOW The Gist What Kind of Weather Is the All-Weather Duckboot Built For? Huckberry describes these waterproof boots as a great fit for everything from, \u2018ski season in Tahoe, spring camping in Yosemite or Summer hangs in Big Sur.\u2019 The boots are built to perform in a wide range of environments \u2013 and are in fact, notably deemed \u201call-terrain\u201d boots thanks to full-grain leather uppers, a tough rubberized leather rand and tread that can provide extra traction in all elements. A \u2018hyper-tractioned\u2019 Vibram outsole will also keep the boots sturdy in muddy, snowy or wet conditions while the traditional duckboot \u2018Trapunto\u2019 toe box keeps water out. Inside the boot, a breathable membrane wicks away moisture to keep your feet comfortable. Meanwhile, a soft, cushy insole and shock-absorbing midsole ensure your dogs never start barking. Our POV The All-Weather Duckboot Makes Shopping for Durable Boots Easier In the past, finding the right pair of boots took hours of research, years of trial and error and countless pages scrolled away. Luckily, the Huckberry team learned this the hard \u2013 and slightly easier \u2013 way(s). Huckberry\u2019s gear experts designed the boot for a day that starts in the city and ends by the campfire. To do so, the team leaned on years of customer reviews. Armed with everything they know you love \u2013 and hate \u2013 about your favorite hiking boots, Huckberry set out to make the best boot of all. So what are you waiting for? Check out Huckberry\u2019s new All-Weather Duckboot today. Price: $188 SHOP NOW