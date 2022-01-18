Today's Top Stories
J.Crew and Diemme Just Dropped 2022's Best Collab Thus Far

15% of the proceeds from these boots will be donated to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, an organization that tends to and manages the more than 2,200 mile-long path that passes through 14 states.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

Collaborations can sometimes feel unnecessary, as if the sole reason to make said product was to slap both brands' names on it and cash in on fans from both camps. But the new J.Crew x Diemme Roccia Vet Hiking Boots, available in two colorways for men and three for women, support the very trail they're inspired by. 15-percent of the sales from said boots will go to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, an organization that tends to and manages the more than 2,200 mile-long path that passes through 14 states. Because of the money raised, more people will be educated about the biodiversity of the trail and taught trail management and stewardship, making enjoying it (and caring for it) something more people can (and should) do.

After all, the lengthy thoroughfare is there for all of us to use and has been since it was completed in 1937. But it's only through fundraising projects like these — although most times without cool boots you can buy — that it stays ready to accommodate the more than 3 million hikers that visit it annually. Of course we encourage you to donate to public entities like this whenever possible, but why not tackle two tasks by buying a pair of these boots?

The J.Crew x Diemme Roccia Vet Hiking Boots — launched through J.Crew's 'Brands We Love' — don't just use the trails as inspiration, but the boots are really built — by hand, of course — for the terrain. Padded liners promise comfort and durability; added ankle supports prevent slips and spills; and the rugged tread can cut through rock piles, muddy patches and even downed logs with ease. Each pair is assembled by artisans in Onè di Fonte, Veneto, Italy at the Calzaturificio Diemme. Diemme's stuck to the traditional way of doing things despite serious advancements and innovations in comfort, performance and style — as evident by the eye-popping options you'll see below.

Shop

Color: Katahdin Brown
Roccia Vet Boots
Courtesy
J.Crew x Diemme
$449 AT J CREW
Color: Hightower Grey
Roccia Vet Boots
Courtesy
J.Crew x Diemme
$449 AT J CREW
All pairs arrive in a box decorated with a map of the trail.
style
Courtesy
Color: Light Camel
Roccia Vet Boots
Courtesy
J.Crew x Diemme
$449 AT J CREW

These are women's boots. According to Diemme, a women's 6 is a men's 4.5. Use this conversion to find your correct size. (So, a women's 12 is a men's 10.5 and so on and so forth.)

Color: Soft Mint
Roccia Vet Boots
Courtesy
J.Crew x Diemme
$449 AT J CREW

These are women's boots. According to Diemme, a women's 6 is a men's 4.5. Use this conversion to find your correct size. (So, a women's 12 is a men's 10.5 and so on and so forth.)

Color: Romance Pink
Roccia Vet Boots
Courtesy
J.Crew x Diemme
$449 AT J CREW

These are women's boots. According to Diemme, a women's 6 is a men's 4.5. Use this conversion to find your correct size. (So, a women's 12 is a men's 10.5 and so on and so forth.)

