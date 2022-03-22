Can't Afford an Eames Chair? Get Eames Sneakers

Reebok's four-part collection with Ray and Charles Eames' furniture and design estate, the Eames Office, came as a complete surprise when it was announced back in 2021. The first two sneakers, a monotone white pair and an all-black pair, merged two often separate worlds. Sure, Vans has collaborated with LA chair maker Modernica before, but Eames is on a different level. And, to be fair, Reebok was a surprising match.

The Eames Office applied its artful touch to the Club C 85, Reebok's most popular lifestyle sneaker. They made it look refined, albeit just adorned with the Eames logo. The release targeted an audience as interested in rare fashion as they are rare furniture, a growing group in today's shopping landscape. And, oh, was it successful.

Although they aren't selling for astronomical prices on resale sites — in fact, at or below retail by most accounts — they sold out fast, signaling there was indeed an appetite for this kind of crossover. Now, the duo's back to drop the second half of the collection, which includes one patterned Club C covered in dots designed by Ray Eames in 1947 and another with an original 1939 Ray Eames painting sprawled across its uppers. They're both available now via the Eames Office online store and digital retailers like Bodega.

Reebok x Eames Office