This Is My Sleeper Pick for Sneaker of the Year

The Jordan 3 silhouette silhouette debuted in 1988, three years into the legend's career. It was Michael Jordan's first shoe to feature his signature logo, the Jumpman, and the first-ever Jordan sneaker to use elephant print (which is now a popular material for both Nike and Jordan sneakers). It's shorter than the Jordan 1 and way better looking than the Jordan 2, and, as such, it's a popular style to re-release, remix and reimagine, both in totally new colorways and ones that pay tribute to the past.

The new Air Jordan 3 Muslin, a part of Jordan Brand's Spring Retro Collection, arrives constructed from hard-wearing cotton canvas, with retro red accents and faded, cement-colored suede blocks. It acknowledges the "new" vintage trend while also tapping into the workwear aesthetic. You see, almost all Jordan 3s are made from all-over leather. The Muslin edition looks entirely different covered in canvas. It looks softer, simpler and, dare I say, better.

It's my sleeper pick for sneaker of the year. Why sleeper? Well, most sneaker of the year candidates are born from highly anticipated collaborations: like Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance or A Ma Maniére and Jordan. A general release sneaker, even if it's still extremely hard to find, rarely garners the same attention. But I think by December, it'll be in plenty of people's top 10s — mine included.

