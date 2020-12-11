Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Buying a Next Gen Console? Here's Why to Budget for a New TV, Too

If you're buying one of the next-generation consoles, either an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, you want to first upgrade your TV.

By Tucker Bowe
lg
LG

If you were thinking about buying one of the next-generation consoles, either an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, you might want to think about upgrading your TV first. That's because the real benefit of these new consoles is their ability to deliver incredible graphics, and if you don't have a TV take full advantage of that, well, there's little point in buying one of the next-gen consoles. There aren't even that many exclusive games (yet).

Related Stories
The Best 4K TVs Under $1,000
Can Your TV Handle the New Consoles? How to Tell

As for the type of TV you should buy, the answer if pretty straightforward: you want to buy the best 4K TV that you can afford. The Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5 are the best and most powerful consoles available, so it only makes sense to pair them with a 4K TV that can make the games look the most beautiful.

A 4K TV has four times the resolution of a standard HD TV, which means it's able to deliver a picture with four times the detail — and that's exactly what these new consoles can take advantage of. So while the new consoles are able to play pretty the same games (right now) as the last-generation consoles, like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the real difference is the level of detail that combination of a 4K TV and these new consoles are able to deliver.

(If you have a 4K and a "Pro" version of the last-generation consoles, like the Xbox One X or the PS4 Pro, you'll see some improved graphics with next-generation consoles, but the biggest improvements will be in load times and storage capacity.)

Of course, not all 4K TVs are the same. The most common and more budget-friendly types are 4K "LCD" TVs, like TCL’s 5-Series and Vizio's M-Series, which are great — especially for their price — but they're not able to deliver the same brightness, color and contrast as 4K "OLED" TVs, which are the best TVs you can buy. The good news is that in the past few years, the prices of these 4K OLED have dropped a lot; you can buy a 55-inch OLED TV, like LG's BX Series or CX Series, for between $1,000 — $1,500.

While a 4K OLED TV and a 4K LCD TV are technically able to deliver a 4K picture (3840 x 2160) with the same resolution, the picture quality isn't going to be the same — and that's going to make a big difference when gaming on one of the next-generation consoles.

"It's not hard to grasp that a 4K set has four times the resolution of 2K, but it's not necessarily the most important spec to look for," said Tim Alessi, Senior Director of Product Marketing at LG. "Features that improve black level and contrast (like the perfect black levels only OLED can achieve) will have a much greater impact on picture quality than resolution alone."This will have a big impact on shadow detail in darker areas of the [TV] screen. Think about a first-person shooter type game where you may be looking for an adversary hiding in the shadows. A [TV] set with poor black reproduction may make it impossible to see them until it's too late."

The other thing you want to look for in a 4K TV is whether it has full 4K support at 120Hz. This high refresh rate at a 4K resolution means you'll get a really fast response times and the TV will deliver a really smooth gaming experience. An OLED TV is going to make this high refresh rate look even better because each individual pixel can be controlled. According to Alessi, LG's OLED TVs have the "the lowest input lag of any TV on the market today"; so when you press a button or pull a commands on the controller, the action will take place almost instantaneously on the screen. (By comparison, an LCD TV can only control clusters of pixels at a time, means its final picture can't be as detailed and won't look as realistic.)

One thing to watch out for, however, is that at lot of more affordable 4K TVs advertise that they have a max refresh rate of 120Hz — but they don't offer both things at the same time. Instead, they support 4K at 60Hz and will lower the resolution when increasing to a 120Hz refresh rate. If you don't see this on the on the box, a good thing to look out for is whether the TV supports HDMI 2.1, which is the latest HDMI technology and supports for 4K content at 120Hz.

Finally, there's the issue of size. A common thought is that the bigger the 4K TV, the worse the picture will look because no matter the size, each 4K TV has the same amount of pixels (3840 x 2160 = 8,294,400 pixels). So, you'd think that each individual pixel would be stretched out in the bigger TVs — but Alessi says that's not the case.

"Generally speaking, the bigger the better," Alessi says. "Gaming on an ultra-large TV, especially an OLED [TV] will provide an incredible sense of immersion. The only thing you'll want to consider is the distance you'll be viewing from. A good rule of thumb is to divide the diagonal measurement by 10 for a good guideline. For example, if you have a 75" TV, it's recommended to sit at least 7.5 feet away."

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

mizuno tf shoes
Mizuno Training Shoes Free Shipping

Presented by Mizuno

SHOP NOW

Free Shipping

For the latest technology in training shoes, look no further than Mizuno's TF Training Series with Mizuno COB. It's the perfect time to add one of these shoes to your arsenal, because Mizuno is offering free shipping on orders of $75+.

READ MORE

Sonos One Smart Speaker
Sonos One Smart Speaker
$159 $199

$40 OFF (25%)

This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.

READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$190 $275

$85 OFF (31%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Filson Dryden Backpack
Filson Dryden Backpack
$135 $225

$90 OFF (40%)

While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.   

READ OUR EVERYDAY BACKPACKS GUIDE

Nike Killshot OG SP
Nike Killshot OG SP
$59 $90

$31 OFF (34%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 60 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Sea To Summit Ultra-Sil Day Pack
Sea To Summit Ultra-Sil Day Pack
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40% off w/code DAYPACK40)

The Ultra-Sil™ Day Pack won the Backpacker Editors' Choice Gold Award in 2017, meaning this little pack has stood the test of time and sustained its best-in-class status for more than 5 years. Great for quick runs to the grocery store, folding down to the size of a tennis ball.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BACKPACKS UNDER $100

Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
$13 $18

$5 OFF (28%)

Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FACE MASKS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
$353 $737

$384 OFF (52%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
$119 $149

$30 OFF (20%)

Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.

READ OUR FITNESS GIFT GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$220 $259

$39 OFF (15%)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Apple Watch SE Smart Watch
Apple Watch SE Smart Watch
$270 $309

$39 OFF (13%)

Save 13% on Apple's entry level smartwatch, our budget pick for the best smartwatches of the year, and get a head start on your 2021 fitness goals. 

READ OUR SMARTWATCH GUIDE

Hill City Rain Shell
Hill City Rain Shell
$80 $198

$188 OFF (59%)

This is our Editor's Just Get This Pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.

READ OUR BEST RAIN JACKETS GUIDE 

Everlane Court Sneaker
Everlane Court Sneaker
$49 $98

$50 OFF (50%)

This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
$126 $180

$54 OFF w/code CELEBRATE (30%)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Maker
Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Maker
$247 $360

$113 OFF (31%)

The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.

READ OUR GIFT GUIDE FOR COFFEE LOVERS

Sennheiser HD 450BT
Sennheiser HD 450BT
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.

READ OUR BEST HEADPHONES GUIDE

Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
$50 $70

$20 OFF (29%) 

Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
$186 $290

$104 OFF (36%)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems. 

READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
$96 $140

$44 OFF (31%)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

MORE WFH ESSENTIALS

Corridor Recycled Plaid Flannel Shirt
Corridor Recycled Plaid Flannel Shirt
$66 $88

$22 OFF (25%)

The Recycled Plaid shirt is cut from 100% recycled fibers, finished with real corozo nut buttons, a point collar, rounded hem and a handy print matched patch pocket. Your new WFH shirt.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE


This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
A Day with the AirPods Max: 5 Things to Know
These Apple Cases Are Everything We’ve Wanted
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 10 Best Audio Products of 2020
The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12
AirPods Max Are Still on Sale — For Almost $1,000
This Thunderbolt Hub Is the Ultimate Mac Accessory
AirPods Max: Apple's First Over-Ear Headphones
The Best Mac Stands For Your Home Office
The 5 Best Smart Alarm Clocks of 2021
I Think I Found the Last Keyboard I'll Ever Need