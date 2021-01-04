It's Time to Uninstall Adobe Flash From Your Computer

Adobe has officially ended support for its Flash Player, the longtime browser plug-in that most of us grew up needing to watch videos on the internet. According to the company's support page, it "strongly recommends all users immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems." That's right: if you have Flash Player installed on your computer, it's time to uninstall it.

The announcement hasn't come as a shock. The company announced back in 2017 that it would be killing off Flash Player by the end of 2020. And while it's a little later than expected, Adobe says that it will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12 — which is next Tuesday.

Thankfully, Adobe has made it pretty easy to uninstall Flash Player by releasing support pages that walk you through the process. It's quick and painless. See the instructions below.

How to Uninstall Adobe Flash Player

• If you have a Mac, follow these instructions.

• If you have a PC, follow these instructions.

It's not exactly the end of the world if you don't uninstall Flash Player, and you'll still be able to use it after the January 12 deadline. However, since Adobe won't be providing software updates to Flash Player anymore, it could be a security risk to your computer — which is why Adobe is recommending that you uninstall it. So, you should probably take the two minutes (or less) and just get rid of it.

