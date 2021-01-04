It's Time to Uninstall Adobe Flash From Your Computer

Adobe has officially ended support for its Flash Player, the longtime browser plug-in that most of us grew up needing to watch videos on the internet. According to the company's support page, it "strongly recommends all users immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems." That's right: if you have Flash Player installed on your computer, it's time to uninstall it.
The announcement hasn't come as a shock. The company announced back in 2017 that it would be killing off Flash Player by the end of 2020. And while it's a little later than expected, Adobe says that it will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12 — which is next Tuesday.
Thankfully, Adobe has made it pretty easy to uninstall Flash Player by releasing support pages that walk you through the process. It's quick and painless. See the instructions below.
It's not exactly the end of the world if you don't uninstall Flash Player, and you'll still be able to use it after the January 12 deadline. However, since Adobe won't be providing software updates to Flash Player anymore, it could be a security risk to your computer — which is why Adobe is recommending that you uninstall it. So, you should probably take the two minutes (or less) and just get rid of it.
The Jabra Elite Active 75t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
If you haven't already, it is time to ditch the one-time-use Ziploc bags and opt for something sturdier, more versatile and more eco-friendly. We recommend these storage containers from Stasher, which come in myriad sizes and colors and are reusable up to 8,000 times.
The Rolls Royce of hot sauces, Truff delivers an unprecedented, high-class take on one of the most versatile items in your kitchen. Infused with White Truffle, this delectable sauce is considered "slightly hot," with a 2500-3000 Scoville rating — the ultimate measure of hotness. If you're looking to elevate your sauce shelf, this is a must-have.
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io