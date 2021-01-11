The Best and Wildest TVs of CES 2021 (So Far)

The Consumer Electronics Show is traditionally the time of year when most of the big TV manufacturers announce what new TVs they'll release throughout the year — and this year is no different. LG, Samsung and TCL have all already announced their 2021 lineups, but you can expect even more announcements throughout the week. From 8K to 4K, these are the best TVs that have been announced at CES 2021 so far.



LG C1 OLED TVs (2021)

Courtesy

Last year, LG's CX line was most people's pick for the best OLED TV you could buy. Well, the C1 is the next-generation of that acclaimed TV. The big update is that LG integrated the C1 with an all-new OLED evo panel, which the company promises significantly improved brightness and overall image quality. The C1 will be available in 48", 55", 65" and 77" sizes.

LEARN MORE

LG G1 OLED TVs (2021)



Courtesy

The G1 is the latest OLED TV in LG's "Gallery" lineup and the direct successor to last year's GX. Like its predecessor, it's mainly designed to be wall-mounted, with its speakers and ports built directly into the frame (there's no separate box, like with the C1). The big improvement is that LG integrated the same OLED evo panel into the G1 as with the C1, so you can expect a significantly brighter and improved picture. If you don't want to wall-mount the G1, LG sells a three-legged stand (pictured).



LEARN MORE

LG QNED Mini LED TV (2021)

Courtesy

LG has announced a new type of TV that's aimed to be a middle ground between its OLED TVs and NanoCell LCD TVs. The company's new QNED Mini LED TVs are integrated with similar NanoCell and quantum dot technologies that are in its NanoCell LCD TVs, but they also have Mini LED backlighting. The result is that QNED Mini LED TVs will have greatly improved contrast, but just not quite at the same level as an OLED TV, though.

LEARN MORE





Samsung MicroLED TVs (2021)

Courtesy

Samsung has announced its first line of consumer TVs with MicroLED technology. This is a technology that's very similar to OLED technology in that it's able to deliver also perfect contrast and a very bright picture; it's the same technology that Samsung has integrated into its huge, 292-inch "The Wall" TV from previous years. In 2021, Samsung is promising smaller-but-still-huge options for consumers to buy; there will be 88", 99" and 110" models available for purchase. Expect them to be expensive.

LEARN MORE

Samsung Neo QLED TVs (2021)

Courtesy

You can think of Samsung's new line of Neo QLED TVs as simply the best QLED TVs that the company has ever made. They're also the company's newest and best rival to OLED TVs. The Neo QLED technology is based around a MiniLED panel and are able to achieve excellent contrast and brightness. Samsung also decked both 4K and 8K models out with a near bezel-less, infinite display. Like all 2021 Samsung TVs, each model will come with an eco-friendly remote with solar cell technology (i.e. you never have to switch out its batteries).

LEARN MORE

Samsung The Frame (2021)



Courtesy

Samsung is also adding some key improvements to its The Frame TVs. The 2021 models will be much thinner — half as thin as previous models, to be exact — and you can add new different-style bezels, either modern or beveled, so that it more mirrors a picture frame that hands in your house. Like before, The Frame TVs can work as a normal TV, but they can display actual art or various beautiful photos when nobody is watching it; this way it blends into your home’s decor.

LEARN MORE



TCL 6-Series (2021)

TCL

TCL's 6-Series has been one of the best budget 4K TVs available for years, and don't expect that to be changing in 2021. The new models feature similar Mini LED technology that's also integrated into higher-end 4K TVs by Samsung and LG. Maybe more significantly, however, is the fact that TCL announced that it will be releasing 8K 6-Series models for the first time — these promise to be some of the most affordable 8K TVs, should you want to make the jump.

LEARN MORE

TCL XL Collection

TCL

Generally, TCL has stayed out of the super-large TV market but that appears to be changing with its brand-new XL Collection. This isn't exactly a completely new line TVs, as TCL will simply be offering 85-inch models of each of its existing lines — so you'll be able to buy an 85-inch model of TCL's 6-Series TV or an 85-inch model of its cheaper 4-Series TV. These TVs will be available later this year.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io