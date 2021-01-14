Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Here’s What CES Tells Us About the Rest of 2021

Here are a few of the trends we spotted at this year’s CES that are bound to ripple out through the rest of 2021

By Eric Limer
ces 2021 tech trends
Courtesy

Check out our main show page for all the most important news out of the all-digital CES 2020!

CES is an whirlwind of gadgetry, but it’s also a crucial look at the year ahead for tech. Here are a few of the trends we spotted at this year’s CES that are bound to ripple out through the rest of 2020

OLED everywhere

OLED displays are well-loved for their best-in-class brightness and contrast, an effect of screen technology that allows every single pixel to be controlled individually. While it's long been the standard for top notch big screen TVs and phones, OLED screens are filtering down into the last bits of territory they have yet to fully conquer: smaller screens.

This CES, LG announced it will be making its first 42-inch OLED panels, and announced its UltraFine OLED Pro computer monitor, with a 31.5-inch 4K OLED screen. And while OLED-sporting laptops aren't entirely new, there are now more than ever with new offerings from Asus and Lenovo. This is surely just the beginning.

A new breed of Wi-Fi arrives in force

The foundation for Wi-Fi 6, a newer and speedier standard for all your various devices to send data back and forth, started to be laid last year as devices like the iPhone 12 rolled out with native support for it. The main missing piece, until now, had been the routers. And at CES 2021, they're here.

Linksys and TP-Link have announced new mesh-network routers that boast support for Wi-Fi 6E, the fastest version of the new standard. And D-Link has a USB adapter that can bring the peppier connection to older laptops and desktops as well.

Gaming laptops go stealth

If the words "gaming laptop" make you think of a big, chunky, jet-black machine emblazoned with streaks of neon, that's understandable but a little bit outdated. Laptops with the guts to handle serious gaming — namely a discrete graphics card — have been getting slimmer and subtler for years, but 2021 is taking the trend to a new level of maturity.

Alongside the announcement of a new slate of mobile video cards from Nvidia and processors from AMD, CES 2021 is bring the announcement of a whole new generation of I-could-bring-this-to-the-office devices like the aptly named MSI Stealth 15M (sporting Intel's latest 11th-gen chips) and the two-in-one convertible ASUS ROG Flow X13. Yes "ROG" still stands for "Republic of Gamers" but nobody has to know unless you tell them.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
$22 $30

$8 OFF (27%)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Sonos Refurbished Play:1
Sonos Refurbished Play:1
$99 $150

$51 OFF (33%)

For its size, Play:1’s sound is impressive. It’s naturally a mono speaker, but you can pair two Play:1 speakers together and, through the app, create that stereo sound.

READ MORE ABOUT SONOS

Mirror The Mirror
Mirror The Mirror
$1,145 $1,495

$350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Nike Killshot OG SP
Nike Killshot OG SP
$45 $90

$45 OFF (50%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 50 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
$125 $139

$14 OFF (10%)

These cotton percale sheets boast a  270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
$179 $269

$90 OFF (33%)

Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS OF 2020

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Filson Ultralight Vest
Filson Ultralight Vest
$60 $145

$85 OFF (58%)

Ultralight Primaloft insulation keeps this vest light but warm in all conditions. It is also made with features that make Filson one of the best, like a moleskin-lined collar and hand-warmer pockets. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Sonos Refurbished Beam - Shadow
Sonos Refurbished Beam - Shadow
$319 $399

$80 OFF (20%)

Sonos’s entry-level soundbar that doubles as a smart speaker and normally costs $399 is now sold refurbished for a big price drop, taking the sting out of the original price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE FOR AT HOME MEDIA

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
$126 $180

$54 OFF (30%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
$78 $120

$42 OFF (35%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Todd Snyder RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
Todd Snyder RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
$27 $48

$21 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (43%) 

This humble watch cap from Todd Snyder is made and designed in Japan using traditional and modern manufacturing techniques, guaranteeing you get the quality you expect. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Flannel-lined Cabin Pant
J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Flannel-lined Cabin Pant
$28 $98

$70 OFF W/ CODE EPIC (71%)

If you want to stay cozy but are tired of sweatpants, flannel-lined pants are the move. The warmth of flannel and the style of a chino combine like marshmallows and hot chocolate. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE RELEASES THIS WEEK

Benchmade Proper Sheepsfoot Slip Joint Knife
Benchmade Proper Sheepsfoot Slip Joint Knife
$159 $240

$81 OFF (34%)

This modern folding knife is a take on the classic gentleman's knife built with a carbon fiber handle and sheepsfoot blade. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KNIVES OF JANUARY 2021

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
$248 $350

$102 OFF (29%)

Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
$249 $945

$696 OFF (74%)

An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Homedics TotalComfort Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
Homedics TotalComfort Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
$50 $134

$84 OFF (62%)

This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF THE LAST YEAR

Chaco Z/Cloud
Chaco Z/Cloud
$88 $110

$22 OFF (20%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS OF 2020

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
gearpatrol.me
$30 $50

$20 OFF (40%)

Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
The Best Stuff We've Seen Out of CES 2021
The Camera on Samsung's S21 Ultra Is Utterly Nuts
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
All the Best MagSafe Accessories of CES 2021
The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12
The Best TVs of CES 2021 (So Far)
The Ultimate Setup for Every Audiophile
The Best Work From Home Gadgets at CES 2021
The Best Headphones and Earbuds of CES 2021
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
The Best Tech Gadgets Announced Before CES 2021