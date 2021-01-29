Some Truly Bonkers Camera Gear Came Out This Week

Camera news comes in fits and starts, and this week we got a deluge of the good stuff. And by "the good stuff" I mean all the things that are objectively incredible, but also eye-wateringly expensive. Catch up on the latest and greatest, and hold onto your wallet for dear life.



Sony Alpha 1

Sony announced its new flagship mirrorless full-frame camera this week, the Alpha 1. With an all new 50MP sensor, the ability to capture video in 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps, a new menu scheme that addresses critics' complaints, and 5.5 stops of image stabilization, the Alpha 1 is certainly creeping up to perfect on paper. Of course it also costs $6,500 so, uh, it's not exactly for hobbyists.

Fujifilm GFX 100S

Fujifilm also announced a $6,000 camera this week, but the GFX 100S is actually notable for how cheap it is. This medium-format digital camera sports the same 102MP sensor from the GFX100 we loved so dearly in 2019. This new version, though, is smaller, has better 6-stop image stabilization, and comes in at just ("just") $6,000 compared to the original GFX100 launch price of $10,000 which was already comparatively cheap for a sensor this honkin' huge.

Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2

When it comes to stuff that's just flat out expensive by any measure, look no further than the Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2, arguably the best 50mm prime ever made, which is coming back into production for a limited run at a cool $16,395 a piece. There are only going to be 100 so you may have already missed your shot, but honestly that happened 20 years ago when you failed to sink your life savings into Apple stock so you could have a dream of affording it.

Fujifilm X-E4

In addition to its medium format news, Fuji also had a release on the smaller side. The new X-E4 is the smallest entry in Fuji's EVF-sporting X-mount range. Its size and styling (and price, at a comparitively reasonable $850), could make it a good travel option for Fuji fans.

