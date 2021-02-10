The Best Wall Chargers For Your iPhone 12

Apple made the bold decision this year in that, as part of its environmental initiative, all iPhone 12 models do not ship with a companion wall adapter. All you get in the box is a USB-C to Lightning cable. The good news is that the new iPhones can charge faster — up to 5o% after a 30-minute charge — but you'll need at least a 20-watt wall adapter to take advantage of it. We've rounded up the best cheap USB-C wall adapters to pair with your new iPhone 12.

Before getting into the picks, there are few terms (or rather technologies) to know, because you'll inevitably see some wall adapters supporting them.

• Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0: This is a fast-charge technology that is able to help a wall adapter charge a device up to 4x times faster than the conventional 5W charger. But iPhones don't support this technology, so it's a non-issue for iPhone owners.

• Power Delivery (PD): This is a charging technology that allows a charger to output higher currents and higher voltages. It can be integrated into many devices whose power outputs can range from 18-watts to 100-watts. It's also the only charging standard that can charge a laptop. Power Delivery is only supported by iPhone 8 and later.

• Gallium Nitride (GaN): Gallium Nitride is a new material that is significantly more energy-efficient and space-efficient than silicon, which is the traditional material used in wall adapters. GaN allows the wall adapters to be smaller and lighter, but still really powerful.



RavPower 45W PD USB-C Wall Charger

Best All-Around

This is one of the most unique and more powerful wall adapters on this list. It rests flush up against the wall, which is ideal if a wall outlet is behind furniture. It also delivers 45-watts of power and supports power deliver — yes, it's powerful enough to charge your MacBook.

Price: $18

Belkin USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger

Best Upgrade

If you're willing to spend a little extra, Belkin's USB-C wall charger is basically everything you need. It's a 68-watt charge that has two USB-C ports, and they're able to fast charge two iPhone 12 models simultaneously. If you only use one port at a time, it can deliver up to 60-watts of power, which is more than enough to charge your MacBook.

Price: $48

Aukey Omnia Mini Wall Charger

Best Budget

The Omnia Mini is a super tiny USB-C wall charger that supports Power Delivery. It can output a max of 20-watts of power, which will charge your iPhone three-times faster than if you used Apple's stock 5-watt wall adapter.

Price: $20 $13

Anker Nano Wall Charger

Anker's Nano is one of the smallest and most powerful wall chargers you'll find. It's almost identical to Aukey's Omnia Mini, as both are about the same size and can deliver similar power, but it's just a touch more expensive.

Price: $17

AmazonBasics 18W USB-C Wall Charger

This is Amazon's own 18-watt wall adapter and it's available in two colors: white or black. It's not the smallest, best-looking or most powerful wall adapter, but it still can fast charge an iPhone 12 to its max potential.

Price: $17

Apple 20W USB-C Wall Charger

This is the wall charger that Apple recommends pairing with your iPhone 12 (any model). It's also the same wall adapter that Apple sells with its latest iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Price: $19

Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo Car Charger

This is a great charger for anybody who spends long hours on their round and in the car. It has two USB-C chargers, one 18-watt and one 30-watt, both of which will fast-charge your iPhone 12 to the max.

Price: $40

RavPower 30W 2-Port Fast Charger

This is one of the best wall chargers because it has two charging ports. There's a 30-watt USB-C port and a 18-watt USB-A port, both of which will be able to fast-charge your iPhone 12.

Price: $16

