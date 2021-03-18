Today's Top Stories
Need a Portable Battery for Your Phone? Just Get This

The Aukey Sprint Lightning Power Bank is our pick for the best all-around portable battery for most smartphones.

By Tucker Bowe
There are a zillion different portable batteries (or portable power banks) that can add extra juice to your smartphone. The important thing is finding the one that works best for you and your smartphone. You need to consider its size, capacity, how it chargers and how it charges your smartphone. Also, price.

Our pick for the best all-around portable battery for your smartphone is the Aukey Sprint Lightning Power Bank. It's super versatile, modern, pocketable and over delivers for its price.

It can easily fit in your pocket.

The Aukey Sprint Lightning Power Bank is the ideal size for a portable smartphone battery. It's super thin and, when stacked right next to your smartphone, both can easily fit in your pant's pocket. And despite its size, it still has a 20,000mAh capacity and is able to charge most smartphones multiple times over.

It's extremely easy to charge back up.

Unlike most other portable batteries, the Aukey Sprint Lightning Power Bank gives you multiple ways of charging it. It has USB-C, Lightning and micro-USB input ports, meaning you can recharge it with much any common charging cable that you're likely to find around the house. It also has two output ports, a USB-A and USB-C, so you can use a variety of cables to charge your other devices, be it an iPhone, Android, wireless headphones or a Nintendo Switch.

You can't beat the price.

The reality is that there are way more expensive portable batteries out there that can't do as much as the Aukey Sprint Lightning Power Bank. The company sells its for $46 on its website, but you frequently find it for $10 off that on Amazon. The only real downside is that it doesn't come with a wall adapter or charging cable, but, as previously mentioned, you can use basically any cables and wall adapter that you already have.

