6 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

There was a good bit of gadget news this week. The biggest news maybe coming Apple, who confirmed to TechCrunch that it has officially discontinued the HomePod; it's now focusing its efforts on the smaller and cheaper HomePod mini. Super Nintendo World, the much-hyped-about Nintendo-centric theme park, officially opened up in Japan. And in a weird twist of fate, Intel hired Justin Long, the former "I'm a Mac" guy, to create a bunch of commercials that make fun of Apple's Macs.
Of course, there were a bunch of actual new gadgets that were also announced this week. We've rounded up everything you need to know below.
The Nest Hub 2 is the second-generation version of Google's 2018-released smart display, and it looks almost identical and costs exactly the same: just $100. The big difference is that the Nest Hub 2 can track your sleep — and there's no need to wear any kind of wearable. Google added a new radar sensor that (working in tandem with the other sensors) can measure your breathing and movement while you sleep. The Nest Hub 2 also has 50% more bass, according to Google. It's available for preorder right now and will officially launch on March 30.
The Focal Clear Mg is the company's newest pair of reference quality open-back headphones. They're the successor to its Clear headphones ($2,000), but despite costing over $500 less, the high-end French audio company claims that the Clear Mg are actually a big upgrade, thanks primarily to a new magnesium dome that help give the headphones "greater lightness, rigidity and damping." They will be available later this month.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo is a popular charging station for wireless Xbox One controllers. The problem was that it hasn't been compatible with the latest controllers that come with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This week, the company released a refreshed version that fixes that as it works with both old and new controllers. It also comes with two 1400mAh rechargeable batteries. The ChargePlay Duo can wireless charge two controllers in just under three hours. It's available now.
The Bluesound Pulse Soundbar+ is a new Dolby Atmos soundbar that's very much a competitor to the Sonos Arc. It costs the same ($899) and has pretty much all the same connections and abilities; Bluesound is known for its ecosystem of wireless multi-room speakers, just like Sonos, so the Pulse Soundbar+ can easily be built out into a true surround sound system. It's available in either black or white finishes, although the later costs $100 extra.
Astell&Kern is one of the biggest names in portable hi-fi and it just announced its first ever USB DAC/Headphone amplifier. It features two DACs (both Cirrus Logic CS43198 MasterHIFI) which supports native DSD256 and 32bit/384kHz playback; according to the company, the dual DACs are paired with an independent analog amplifier to help the audio feel the live, warm and clear. The body of the USB DAC/Headphone amplifier is entirely metal, too, similar to the company's other portable hi-fi players.
This week, Sony announced new VR controllers for the PS5. The look very similar to other VR controllers — having a distinct orb-like shape — but the cool thing is that Sony integrated them with same adaptive trigger technology that is also integrated in the PS5's standard DualSense controller. This means that like the DualSense controllers, the new VR controllers will also deliver haptic feedback and make you feel even more immersed in the game you're playing. Which, after all, is the main point of virtual reality. As of right now, there is no word on when these VR controllers (or the PS5's actual VR headset) will be released.
This is the shirting workhorse you need. You can wear it with a suit for a pared-back look or just wear it with some shorts to spice up your Zoom meeting fit. You could wear this shirt every single day.
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder.
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.
Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example.
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
These toothbrushes, like most others, are dentist-approved, but they do come with some features you won't find with your run-of-the-mill brush like Bluetooth connectivity for brushing feedback, customizable pressure and multiple brush modes.
Entireworld has boomed in the pandemic, but not just because it makes sweats. They make damn good sweats (among many other excellent things). The entire site is marked down right now, but this sweatshirt is our pick for the perfect crewneck for spring.
Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start.
JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app.
This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
You need a pair of pants that simply work every day. These are exactly that. Everlane makes some of the best staples around, as we all know, and these tick every box when it comes to a comfy pair of chinos.
This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.
BBQ hangs are back and if you don't have a ton of space, this is an excellent way to grill out on a square footage budget. Set it down and gather around with your friends — once you're vaccinated, of course.
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
