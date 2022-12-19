The Best Instant Cameras That Embrace Nostalgia

Polaroid closed its last factory in 2008 and a little bit of everyone’s childhood died. In the past decade, however, a number of camera manufacturers, including Leica and Fujifilm, have designed their own takes on the instant camera; and in 2014, The Impossible Project rode that wave by purchasing Polaroid’s old machinery in order to continue to make the film for old Polaroid cameras — and as of 2020, they are making new instant cameras, as well.

Today, thanks to these camera manufacturers and the resurgence of (and enduring love) of film photography, there are more instant film cameras available than ever before. Many of these instant cameras are as simple and straightforward to use as the old-school Polaroids from decades ago. However, there are more sophisticated instant cameras out there, too, which have advanced shooting capabilities and even smartphone compatibility.

What to Look for

The Polaroid Now+ (left) and Polaroid Go (right). Tucker Bowe

There are quite a few players in today's instant camera scene. Polaroid, Fujifilm and even Kodak each make a variety of different models, ranging in size, price, type of film used and a much of advanced features, too. Here's what you need to know before picking the instant camera that's right for you.



Film Type: Different instant cameras accept different types of film, so you'll want to make sure you buy the right film for your camera. The main thing that differentiates these films is their size as well as if they are in color or black and white. You'll want to do a bit of research into cost, too, because the price of film is the main downside to shooting with these instant film cameras — each shot is expensive.

Camera Size: Instant cameras come in several different sizes. The Polaroid Go, for example, is an instant film camera that can easily fit into your pocket, but it also shoots smaller film. Larger film cameras shoot larger film, but also tend to have more advanced features and abilities (and they tend to cost more, too).

Photo storage: Traditional instant cameras were pretty straightforward to use; you press the shutter button and the photo prints. But some of today's higher-end instant cameras have built-in storage — or usually there's a slot for a microSD card — and give you the option to not immediately print the photo. Instead, you can use a companion app on your smartphone to scroll through the photos you've taken and then select which ones you'd like to print out after the fact. Not every instant camera has this ability.



Advanced Features: The more expensive the instant camera, the more advanced features and shooting abilities it likely will have. The highest-end options support manual controls and autofocus, advanced shooting modes (such as macro), as well as features like flash control (some have always-on flash) and self-timers. If they work with a companion smartphone app, many of these higher-end instant cameras allow you to edit photos (with filters or stickers) before you print them as well.

Polaroid Go

Courtesy Polaroid Go walmart.com $129.99 SHOP NOW Extremely small and pocketable design

Really easy to use

Rechargable battery (via micro-USB) No autofocus

Shoots very small film

Lacks advanced shooting modes

Film : Polaroid Go Film

: Polaroid Go Film Cost per shot : ~$1.25

: ~$1.25 Connects to smartphone: No

No Photo storage (microSD): No

Released in mid-2021, the Polaroid Go is the company's smallest and lightest instant film camera. In fact, it's so small that it can almost fit inside your pocket. The Go isn't feature-packed, but it still has a two-element lens that allows for autofocus (which you can trigger via a half-press on the shutter button) and flash. It uses a smaller type of film than any of Polaroid's other instant cameras, but it's still in its signature square shape.

Polaroid Now

Polaroid Polaroid Now target.com $129.99 SHOP NOW Really easy to use

Shoots different modes for close-up and distance

Rechargable battery (via micro-USB) Doesn't connect to smartphone

No built-in storage

Film : i-Type and 600 film

: i-Type and 600 film Cost per shot : ~$2

: ~$2 Connects to smartphone: No

No Photo storage (microSD): No

The Polaroid Now is essentially a bigger version of the Polaroid Go. It has many of the same features, including autofocus and flash, but it uses slightly larger film and thus produces a slightly larger photo. The other big difference is that because it's a little bigger, the Now takes better photos when shooting in bright conditions; overexposure is a common problem for instant cameras, and the Now handles it better than most. Unlike the Now+ (below), it lacks the ability to connect to your smartphone, which then enables more advanced features and shooting modes.

Polaroid Now+

Courtesy Polaroid Now + I shopmoment.com $149.99 SHOP NOW Extremely easy to use

Supports autofocus for close up and distance shots

Connects to smartphone Lacks built-in storage

Film : i-Type and 600 film

: i-Type and 600 film Cost per shot : ~$2

: ~$2 Connects to smartphone: Yes

Yes Photo storage (microSD): No

The Polaroid Now+ is essentially a new and improved version of the Polaroid Now. It has almost the exact same body and design, but it's neat for a few reasons. First, it has two different focus modes, one for close-up portraits and one for shooting subjects at a distance. Second, it comes with different colored lenses that easily snap on so you can change the look of your photos. And third, it has built-in Bluetooth and works with an app that enables a few shooting modes, including double exposures and a manual mode for photographers who want to control everything.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

Fujifilm Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 amazon.com $99.95 $89.95 (10% off) SHOP NOW Pretty affordable

Retro look and feel

Easy to use Lacks advanced shooting modes

Flash can't be turned off

No smartphone connectivity

Film : Instax Mini Instant Film

: Instax Mini Instant Film Cost per shot : ~$1

: ~$1 Connects to smartphone: No

No Photo storage (microSD): No

Released in 2021, the Mini 40 is the newest instant camera in Fujifilm's Instax line. It's not so much different from the Mini 11 in terms of its shooting capabilities — it's still an entry-level instant camera with focus, flash and a selfie mode— but its vintage black-and-white design with textured faux leather body makes it look like a classic.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

Courtesy Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 walmart.com $75.99 SHOP NOW Very affordable

Shoots both color or black-and-white film

Available in fun colors Design won't be for everybody

Not rechargable, uses AA batteries

Lacks advanced shooting modes

Film : Instax Mini Instant Film

: Instax Mini Instant Film Cost per shot : ~$1

: ~$1 Connects to smartphone: No

No Photo storage (microSD): No

Fujifilm released the Instax Mini 11 in 2020. It lacks the vintage look and feel of the Mini 40, but it has basically the same features and shooting capabilities. It has the same lens, shutter and flash. It has the same selfie mode. It even uses the same film, too. The big difference is that the Mini 11 comes in a more colorful finishes. And it's more affordable by about $30.

Fujifilm Instax SQ1

Fujifilm Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 amazon.com $159.95 $140.74 (12% off) SHOP NOW SImple to use

Shoots color or black-and-white photos Difficult to find

You might not like the square photos

Lacks advanced shooting modes and features

Film : Instax Square instant film

: Instax Square instant film Cost per shot : ~$1.15

: ~$1.15 Connects to smartphone: No

No Photo storage (microSD): No

Fujifilm released the Instax SQ1 and Instax Mini 11 around the same time in 2020. The biggest (and most obvious) difference is that the Instax SQ1 uses and prints 62mm square film (about 2.5 inches), whereas the Mini 11's frames are only 42mm (about 1.8 inches) wide. Secondly, the Instax SQ1 has the battery life to shoot up to 300 photos on a single charge, which is three times better than the Instax Mini 11 though film, and not battery life, is probably your limiting factor. The Instax SQ1 is quite a bit more expensive, and so is its film.

Kodak Smile

Kodak Kodak Smile amazon.com $99.99 $80.95 (19% off) SHOP NOW Small and pocketable design

Easy to use

You can choose which photos you want to print Lacks smartphone connectivity

Lacks advanced features and shooting modes

You might not like film style

Print paper : 2x3 Zink Photo Paper

: 2x3 Zink Photo Paper Cost per print : ~$.50

: ~$.50 Connects to smartphone: No

No Photo storage (microSD): Yes

The Kodak Smile is a digital instant film camera, which means you can take photos, they save to the camera, and then you can decide which ones you actually want printed later on. As such, it uses a special type of printer paper, as opposed to photographic film. There's even a microSD slot in case you want to add more storage (up to 256GB extra). The camera is small enough to fit in your pocket and it slides shut to protect the lens from scratches. All in all, it's a fun, pocketable and easy-to-use travel companion.



Mint InstantFlex TL70 2.0

Mint Mint InstantFlex TL70 2.0 adorama.com $389.00 SHOP NOW Incredible analog look and feel

Photographers will love manual controls Very expensive

Difficult to find

Not for beginners

Film : Instax Mini Instant Film

: Instax Mini Instant Film Cost per shot : ~$1

: ~$1 Connects to smartphone: No

No Photo storage (microSD): No

The InstantFlex TL70 2.0 is pretty incredible. Its twin-lens reflex design allows you to manually focus through the viewfinder — no other instant camera offers that functionality; you can set the shutter speed for long exposures, too. It uses the same film as the Fuji Instax Mini — $15 for a 20-pack — and runs on AA batteries (which feels a little dated, admittedly). Granted, you’d have to be really into instant cameras or retro design to spend nearly $400 on this.

