Everything Apple Announced at Today's Big iPhone Event

Apple held its first big hardware event of the fall — titled "California Streaming" — where it gave us a bunch of new gadget announcements, including a new entry-level iPad, a redesigned iPad mini, a new Apple Watch and a bunch of new iPhone 13 models. If you were hoping for news on the latest MacBook Pros or next-generation AirPods, you'll have to keep on waiting.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have pretty much the same design as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, but Apple aligned the dual rear-camera system diagonally (instead of right on top of each other) and made the notch a little bit smaller. Apple has given the iPhone 13 its brand-new A15 Bionic chipset to give it a number of gains in performance and efficiency. Both new iPhones have bigger and longer-lasting batteries, as well as a screen that's 20-percent brighter. The biggest improvement has been with the cameras, as Apple has integrated both iPhone 13 models with a new custom 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, so they're able to take better lowlight photos and it enables a new Cinematic mode to shoot far superior video (it detects who is in frame and automatically changes focus). Each new iPhone 13 now has a starting storage capacity of 128GB.

The iPhone 13 mini starts at $699, while the iPhone 13 starts at $799. You'll be able to preorder both this Friday (September 17) and they'll be available everywhere on September 24.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple has introduced two new "Pro" models of its iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have the same flat-edged design as last year's predecessors, but Apple has upgraded them with a smaller notch, a more durable body, its A15 Bionic chipset — now with a 5-core GPU — and a Super Retina Display with a 120Hz refresh rate (which Apple calls "ProMotion"). They have a vastly improved camera system with a new telephoto lens (with 3x optical), a new ultra-wide lens with a larger sensor, and a wide lens with f.15 aperture. The camera system will allow you to take more cinematic videos and better macro photography thanks to a new Macro mode. And they're the first iPhones to ever be available in a 1TB storage option.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. You can preorder them this Friday, and they'll be available everywhere September 24.

An Apple Watch with a New Big Screen

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 7 today. It has smaller bezels and a 20-percent bigger screen than the Series 6, but keeps the same curved edges (there were rumors that they were going to be flat). It's has a more durable design, with an IPX6 rating, making it the most rugged Apple Watch yet. Apple says that it is also shipping the Series 7 with a faster charging puck that will charge it up to 33-percent faster.

The Series 7 will be available later this fall and will start at $399. Apple will continue to sell the Apple Watch SE and Series 3. It will not continue to sell the Series 6.

A Completely Redesigned iPad mini

Apple introduced a new and redesigned iPad mini that looks very similar to the previous iPad Air. It has flat edges, thinner bezels, a larger display (now 8.3-inches) and Touch ID integrated right into the power button. It has new and improved front and rear camera systems, and charges via USB-C — a big deal! — which opens it up to faster changer and support for new accessories. Additionally, the new mini thankfully works with the second-generation Apple Pencil, which will magnetically clips and charges to your new iPad mini, and supports 5G connectivity.

The new iPad mini starts at $499. You can order today and will be available new week.

A New Entry-Level iPad

Apple introduced a new entry-level iPad. It looks very similar to the previous 10.2-inch iPad, but Apple gave it an upgraded A13 Bionic chipset, a much improved selfie camera (now a 12-megapixel, ultra-wide lens that supports CenterStage), support for True Tone, and it starts at 64GB of storage. It still only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, unfortunately.

It starts at $329. You can preorder today and they'll be available new week.

