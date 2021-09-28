Everything Amazon Announced at Today's Big Hardware Event

At last year's big hardware event, Amazon announced a variety of new Echo smart speakers, the Echo Show 10 (which has a moving display), an indoor flying drone and bunch of other gadgets. At this year's event, we got a bunch of new gadgets, but a few old ones as well.

No Echo smart speakers were announced this year, but Amazon did reveal a $59 smart thermostat, a $50 video doorbell, a new fitness tracker, a wall-mounted smart display and a bunch of new smart home cameras — to name just a few. We also got an adorable home robot named "Astro."

Here's what you need to know.

Astro

Courtesy

Amazon announced a tiny robot — named Astro — that's essentially an Alexa on with wheels. It has built-in speakers so it can follow you around and play music or answer your questions. It has a built-in display and cameras so it can do video calls, show you the feed from your smart home cameras and play videos. It acts like a smart home camera on wheels, that can help you monitor your home, pets or people who need extra care (like elderly) when you aren't there.

Price: $999 (introductory price)

LEARN MORE

Blink Video Doorbell

Amazon

The Blink Video Doorbell is a smart video doorbell that's designed to work with an Alexa smart home. It comes in wired or wire-free models and delivers a lot features you'd expect in a smart doorbell, like HD video, night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. It costs $50.

Price: $50

LEARN MORE

Blink Floodlight Cam and Solar Power Mount + Cam

Amazon

Amazon announced two new outdoor smart home security gadgets. The Blink Floodlight Cam is a rugged and battery-powered smart home camera with a built-in LED floodlight. You can also buy the Blink Solar Panel Mount so you don't have to worry about changing out or recharging batteries.

Price: $140 (Blink Floodlight Cam) and $130 (Blink Solar Panel Mount)

Ring Alarm Pro

Amazon

Ring Alarm Pro is the company's latest DIY smart security system. It's a system of alarms and motion sensors, but it's unique because it also comes with an Wi-Fi 6 router built in — so it solves you home Wi-Fi and security (with professional monitoring and online threat protection) all in one fell swoop.



Price: $250

Amazon Halo View

Amazon

The Halo View is the company's newest wearable fitness tracker. It's essentially a newer version of the Halo Band (announced last year) that also finally has AMOLED display, so you can more easily track workouts and general fitness. It will work with Amazon's new fitness and nutrition subscription services, named Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition, respectively.

Price: $80

LEARN MORE

Amazon Glow

Amazon

Amazon Glow is a video call device with a projector that creates an touch-sensitive display on any surface, which allows people (specifically kids) to have interactive video calls where they can play games, read books and do other interactive activities with friends and family members.

Price: $249 (introductory price)

LEARN MORE





Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon

Amazon announced a new smart thermostat that's in partnership with Honeywell. It promises to work with most existing HVAC systems and will cost just $59. As you'd expect, you'll be able to control it with Alexa.

Price: $59





Echo Show 15

Courtesy

The Echo Show 15 is a new smart display that's larger than the company's previous smart displays — it has 15.6-inch display with a 1080p picture — and it's also unique because it can be wall-mounted or placed on a stand, and it can be positioned in either portrait or landscape mode. It's meant be a kitchen TV as well as a smart hub for your home, where family members can watch shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, as well as leave notes, show calendars and share photos.

The Echo Show 15 will cost $249 and be available later this year.

Price: $249

LEARN MORE

Ring Always Home Cam

Courtesy

Amazon announced the Ring Always Home Cam last year, but it never released it. At its most recent hardware event, that's changing — you can now apply for an invitation to buy it. If you don't remember, the Ring Always Home Cam is an indoor drone that can autonomously fly around your home and show you a live feed or record footage without being hamstrung by a fixed location (like pretty much all other smart home cameras).



Price: $250

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io