This Is the Most Expensive MacBook Pro You Can Buy

Apple really aimed for the fences with its latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as it gave its "Pro" users basically everything they've been asking for years: physical function keys, a wider variety of ports, MagSafe charging and, thanks to the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, enough CPU, GPU, unified memory and storage to make even last year's M1 Pros look like child's play.

Of course, Apple gave these MacBook Pros a new price to match their new power. While last year's 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro (2020) started at a pretty reasonable $1,299, the new Pros are significantly pricier; in fact, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are the most expensive laptops that Apple has ever made.



The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 and tops out at $5,899 if you configure it with the more powerful M1 Max chipset (instead of the base M1 Pro), max memory (64GB up from the base 16GB) and max storage (8TB up from the base 512GB). On the other hand, if you do the same thing with 16-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at $2,499, it's going to drive the price up to $6,099 — which is steep.



It's clear that however great these new MacBook Pros seem on paper — and they seem incredible — they simply won't be for everybody because they're too expensive. But that's OK because last year's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, which don't have the hip-new design but are still excellent because they're powered by Apple's silicone, are much more reasonably priced.

You can buy the last year's 13-inch MacBook Pro starting at $1,299 — and it's configurable with more unified memory and storage for $2,299 — which is the same price as last year, but Amazon frequently discounts it. If you're cool with using dongles for ports and have a love for the Touch Bar, then it's still a great and powerful laptop.





The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are available for preorder now and will ship next week (October, 26).

