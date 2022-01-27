Today's Top Stories
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
Bell & Ross Has a Watch for Every Type of Traveler
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
Make Sure You Never Run Out of Storage

You Should Update Your iPhone Right Now, Here's Why

The latest update, iOS 15.3, is particularly important for those who use Safari as their default web browser.

By Tucker Bowe
Apple typically rolls out a big software update to its iPhones and iPads every other month or so and, well, that time has once again around. The latest update, iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, is available now to download — and it's a big one because it patches a security flaw in Safari.

If you're not running this latest OS on your iPhone or iPhone, you device is exposed to a bug on Safari that allows websites to track your activity history and even obtain data from your Google ID; this Safari bug was first discovered by the blog FingerprintJS in mid-January. So if you value privacy and device security, you definitely want to download this latest update as soon as possible.

And don't think that it doesn't affect you if you mainly use Chrome or Firefox: all browsers on iOS use much of the same under-the-hood code that Safari does, even if they're branded as other browsers. So this vulnerability exposes basically anyone who uses any web browser on their phone.

To update your iPhone or iPad, all you have to do is open the Settings app > scroll down to General > select Software Updates and select the option to "Download and Install" the latest operating system. It typically takes around 15 to 20 minutes for your device to update.

In order to download iOS 15.3, you need to have an iPhone 6s and later. For iPadOS 15.3, you need to have an iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, or a iPod touch (7th generation).

