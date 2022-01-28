Today's Top Stories
5 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

We round up the best new tech gadgets that were announced this week, including Sony's affordable-yet-immersive soundbar, Logitech's all-black mechanical keyboards and more.

By Tucker Bowe
tech roundup
Gear Patrol

This was another eventful week in the world of tech. Samsung officially announced that its first Unpacked event of the year will take place on February 9th, where it's expected to announced its latest-and-greatest smartphones. There were rumors that Tesla could be getting into headphones. And Apple announced a neat macro photography challenge, although it only applies to people who have its latest iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. As for new gadgets, there were a few of those as well.

Alienware x15 R2

tech roundup
Alienware

Alienware debuted two new X-Series gaming laptops, the x15 R2 (pictured) and x17 R2, at CES 2022 just a few weeks ago — and both became available this week. The defining features of each laptop is their power and thinness. Both pack Intel's latest 12th-generation processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series graphics, while being just 0.64- and 0.84-inches thick, respectively. (For reference, Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is 0.66-inches thick.) You can order of these laptops now from Dell's website.

Price: $2,200+ — $2,450+

LEARN MORE

Sony HT-S400

tech roundup
Sony

The Sony HT-S400 is a new budget-friendly soundbar-and-subwoofer combo that's designed to deliver an immersive audio experience. It doesn't support Dolby Atmos unfortunately, but instead uses Sony's special technology — S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, specifically — to creates virtual height channels from the soundbar's two-channels. It's designed to wireless connect to Sony's Bravia TVs, so that's one less wire you have to worry about hiding. The Sony HT-S400 will be available to purchase in April.

Price: $300

LEARN MORE

Logitech G G413 SE and G413 TKL SE

tech roundup
Logitech

Logitech announced two mechanical keyboards for gaming that designed to be both affordable and bespoke. The G G413 SE ($80) and the G413 TKL SE ($70) are identical in every way, save for the more expensive G G413 SE having a full keyboard with a number keypad. Both models have an all-black, aluminum alloy design and come white backlighting — no RGB. And the keycaps are made with PBT (a heat- and wear-resistant thermoplastic engineering polymer), so they'll last for longer. They're available for preorder now.

Price: $70 — $80

LEARN MORE

Audioengine A6 Subwoofer

tech roundup
Audioengine

Audioengine announced a new compact subwoofer designed to add bass to your desktop's audio setup. The all-new A6 packs a 6-inch front-firing woofer and a built-in 210-watt amplifier, so it promises to add some serious bump despite its small package. It also has a number of analog connections (USB-A, AUX, RCA) so it can be integrated into a variety of existing systems (although Audioengine probably prefers you to add to AJ as a compliment to its HD6 or A5 powered speakers).

Price: $299

LEARN MORE

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal


tech roundup
Elgato

The Stream Deck Pedal is a new footpad designed for content creators and streamers that's poised to work just Elgato's Stream Deck — helping them control their apps, toggle cameras and apply certain effects — but giving them a way to do just that hands-free. It's available right now.

Price: $90

LEARN MORE

