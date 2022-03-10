Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

PopSockets's Newest iPhone Grip Doubles As a Portable Battery

The newest grip is also a portable battery for your smartphone. Models for iPhone and Android are both available.

By Tucker Bowe
popsocket jumpstart
Popsockets

PopSockets is best known for its retractable smartphone grips; they make it easier to hold your smartphone without being a hinderance when placing/removing it out of your pocket. (Most PopSockets grips can also double as smartphone stand, which is great hands-free calls, watching movies and recording the occasional TikTok dance.)

The company's newest accessory, the JumpStart ($35), is something a little bit different because it's not exactly a smartphone grip. Instead, the JumpStart is a 2,200 mAh portable battery that attaches itself to one of PopSockets's grips — specifically, the PopGrip ($10), which allows for swappable heads — and it's then slim enough to function as a retractable grip.

popsocket jumpstart
Popsockets

According to the company, the 2,200 mAh capacity battery is enough to boost most smartphones from 0% to 50%. In order to charge your smartphone, you need to use the JumpStart's hidden charging cord and plug it into your smartphone's charging port; it doesn't wireless charge it, for example, like Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack ($99).

The JumpStart is available in two models, one with a Lightning cord for iPhones and one with a USB-C cord for Androids, and both are priced the same. No matter which model you get, both have a USB-C port on its bottom which is needed to charge itself. (It'd be nice if the Lightning model charged up via Lightning, too, but oh well.)

The good news is that both support pass-through charging, so when connected to power and your smartphone, the JumpStart will charge your smartphone completely and then charge itself.

The JumpStart is available now on the company's website.

