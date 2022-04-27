Klipsch has brought the vintage appeal of its famed Heritage speaker line to a set of desktop speakers. The company's new ProMedia Heritage 2.1 is, as its name suggests, a 2.1 system that consists of a pair of powered speakers and a wired subwoofer, and the coolest thing about the set is that they look like miniature versions of Klipsch's iconic Heresy loudspeakers first released in 1957. They even have a real wood finish.

Of course, the ProMedia Heritage 2.1 is designed to be a way more versatile system. It's a plug-and-play system that's optimized for using with a desktop or laptop — it connects via an included RCA-to-3.5mm auxiliary cable — but it also has RCA input, USB-A jack and Bluetooth connectivity options, as well. You can stream music straight from your smartphone or connect the system to your TV.

Each speaker has a 3.0-inch woofer and 1.0-inch tweeter, the latter of which rests behind the company's proprietary Tractrix horn,which is the driving force that gives Klipsch's speakers that "live" sound. They pack 35 watts of power each, while the 8.0-inch subwoofer is rated at 100 watts.

The Klipsch ProMedia Heritage 2.1 is available now in two different wood finishes: black ash or walnut. We recommend the walnut finish, as it comes with a cloth grille and feels more nostalgic — and true to Klipsch's Heresy speakers.

Klipsch sells the system for $349, but you can get it for a good chunk less if you buy from Amazon or Costco.

