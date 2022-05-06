6 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Marshall Willen and Emberton II

Courtesy

Marshall announced two new portable and rugged Bluetooth speakers these week. The Willen ($120) is a brand-new speaker for the company — and it's by far its smallest. It's roughly the size of your smartphone (although slightly thicker) and comes with strap so you can attach it to things, like your bike's handlebars or a backpack strap. The Emberton II ($170) is a slightly larger second-generation speaker that boosts improved battery life and app support adjusting the EQ and software updates. Both speakers have Marshall's signature rock n' roll design.

Price: $120 — $180

Pro-Ject E1 Turntable

Pro-Ject

The Austrian hi-fi maker has introduced a new entry-level turntables, named E1, which stays true to the company's ethos of using high-quality components. Each model has a true sub-platter design, a solid MDF plinth and comes with the Ortofon OM5e cartridge (which costs roughly $70 on its own). Pro-Ject will offer the E1 turntable in three different configurations: one bare bones (E1, $349), one with a built-in phono preamp (E1 Phono SB, $399) and one with a Bluetooth audio transmitter (E1 BT, $499).

Price: $349+

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery

Anker

This is a 10,000-mAh portable battery that magnetically clicks to the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 and wirelessly charges it. (For reference, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack only has a capacity of 1,460-mAh.) It also has a built-in kickstand and USB-C and USB-ports for charging additional devices. It's important to note that the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery doesn't fully support MagSafe — it won't fast charge your new iPhone at 15 watts, but instead tops out at 7.5 watts when wirelessly charging.

Price: $80

Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable (3 m)

Apple

Apple is finally starting to sell its extra-long Thunderbolt 4 cable. It's braided (which kind of prevents it from coiling) and measures three meters in length, making it one of the only Thunderbolt 4 cables that length that you can buy. It's the perfect partner for Apple's Studio Display and Mac Studio, albeit a very expensive partner.



Price: $159

Wyze Room Sensor

Wyze

Another week and Wyze has launched yet another smart home gadget to expand its growing ecosystem — this time it's a room sensor. It works in tandem with Wyze's smart thermostat (released in late 2020) to help better regulate the temperatures in specific rooms of your home. It can only work with the Wyze Smart Home Thermostat.

Price: $25

Optoma UHD55

Optoma

Optoma's newest 4k projector is relatively affordable yet delivers pretty impressive specs. It's rated at 3,600 lumens and project a picture that's up to a 300 inches (huge). It can deliver a 4K image at 60Hz or a 1080p image at 240Hz refresh rate, the latter of which is more than enough to handle the speed of next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X or PS5.

Price: $1,800

