Google started up its annual developer's conference, Google I/O, on May 11th, and in something of a surprise, it actually announced a surprising amount of new hardware. We got a couple new Pixel smartphones, Google's first noise-canceling wireless earbuds and its first smartwatch (finally). And Google announced that it's gearing up to get back in the tablet game with the Pixel Tablet.

All the devices that Google announced have different release dates, however. You'll be able to buy its midrange smartphone, the Pixel 6a, and noise-canceling wireless earbuds, Pixel Buds Pr, the earliest — this summer. You'll have to wait until the fall for Pixel 7/7 Pro and the Pixel Watch. And the Pixel Tablet is set to set to launch "sometime" in 2023.

Here's what else you need to know.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google teased its next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which will be officially announced in the fall. While we don't have the exact details surrounding these new smartphones, Google showed off their designs which look very similar to the current Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro; they'll have the same design with a large horizontal camera bar, but will seemingly ditch the two-tone color schemes. Google has also announced that they'll come with a next-gen Tensor chipset and they will ship with an Android 13 operating system.

Price: $TBD

Pixel 6a

Google announced its latest midrange smartphone, the Pixel 6a, which is designed to compete against Apple's iPhone SE (2022) and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G — all these smartphones cost $449. The Pixel 6a adopts the new design of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 Pro, meaning it has a horizontal camera bar, two-tone color scheme and in-screen fingerprint reader. It also will include Google's fancy Tensor chipset.

The big difference is that Pixel 6a has a smaller 6.1 display with a slower 60Hz refresh rate. Also, its camera system isn't quite as fancy as Google's flagship smartphones. You'll be able to preorder the Pixel 6a this summer, on July 21, and it'll ship the following week on July 28.

Price: $449

Pixel Buds Pro

Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro, which are its first wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. They'll also come with premium features like transparency mode, support for multi-point Bluetooth, support for hands-free Google Assistant and fast pairing with any Pixel smartphone. Google will offer the Pixel Buds Pro in seven different colors and, like the Pixel 6a, they'll be available to buy this summer.

You'll be able to preorder the Pixel Buds Pro this summer, on July 21, and they'll ship the following week on July 28.

Price: $199

Google Pixel Watch

Google's much-anticipated first smartwatch has been officially announced. It's called the Pixel Watch and it will launch this fall alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel Watch, which has slim and circular design, will have a tight integration with Pixel smartphones, native Google apps and, as for fitness and health tracking, it's expected to work very similar to Fitbit (Google acquired Fitbit in January 2021). No pricing info has been released yet.

Price: $TBD

Pixel Tablet

Google announced that it's getting back into the tablet game; it had previously announced in 2019 that it wouldn't make another tablet after the Pixel Slate. The company says it will be releasing a new premium tablet, called the Pixel Tablet, sometime in 2023. It will be powered by Google's Tensor chip and run an Android operating system.

Price: $TBD

