Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . Dell\u2019s new XPS 13 Plus laptop ($1,099+) is a razor-thin, do-it-all powerhouse. Thanks to its 12th-Gen Intel Core, the XPS 13 Plus weighs less than three pounds but offers twice the processing power of previous models. It\u2019s built for everything from streaming content to fine-tuning creative projects and tackling everyday tasks with ease. A collection of new, edge-to-edge interfaces simplify the laptop\u2019s overall design, delivering a sleek, harmonious surface from display to keyboard to touchpad. The Backstory Dell's Technology Powers Progress Proudly "by the world we want to live in," Dell was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to "the best technology." In recent years, Dell has focused on creating solutions that harness and amplify technology "in the most meaningful ways." The company has used its platform to develop new technology for the healthcare field, educators and students and the digital economy at large. Meanwhile, its core lineup has consistently offered affordable, cutting-edge products for any household. Those on the hunt for accessible, competitive laptops should begin and end their search with the XPS 13 or XPS 13 Plus \u2013 both are purpose-built for students, creative professionals and remote workers of every kind. The Gist What Are the Best Features in Dell\u2019s New XPS 13 Plus? Beyond offering double the processing power of the XPS 13 , the new XPS 13 Plus also boasts increased battery life, an innovative keyboard and a gorgeously seamless glass touchpad. In terms of battery power, users can take advantage of up to 13 hours of battery life on one charge (when streaming or working within an FHD+ display). Recharging also takes less than an hour, thanks to the laptop\u2019s ExpressCharge function. Those wanting to kick it up a notch can take advantage of the computer\u2019s OLED or 4K+ display functions and stream for seven hours straight on a single charge. The InfinityEdge display provides 4K+ resolution to show every vivid detail of photos, movies and content \u2013 supplemented by a rich, "quad-speaker" design for a louder, broader range of sound. Dell's stunning and streamlined zero-lattice keyboard stretches from edge to edge and boasts several smooth rows of larger, deeper keycaps for optimal ergonomic control. A backlit row of function keys makes toggling between media and special features a cinch. Perhaps the laptop's pi\u00e8ce de r\u00e9sistance is the impossibly beautiful, seamless glass touchpad, which unites and elevates its entire design profile. The unobtrusive touchpad is built for precise, responsive feedback and serves to visually unify the interface. Our POV The XPS 13 Plus is a Powerful Laptop You\u2019ll Immediately Fall in Love With This powerful laptop is sleek, affordable and incredibly user-friendly. It's purpose-built to take you from building spreadsheets to streaming shows to answering (just a couple) late-night emails without breaking a sweat \u2013 and while looking like a billion bucks. Crucially, it's equipped to carry you through an entire day on a single charge and makes topping off the capacious battery quick and painless. Overall, the streamlined display, keyboard, function key and touchpad interfaces work in concert both practically and aesthetically to keep every feature right at your fingertips, making every maneuver from task to task that much easier. Any professional on the go, student or media lover looking for a premium upgrade laptop that can keep up with every demand should check out the XPS 13 and XPS 13 Plus today. Price: $1,099* (*pricing subject to change) SHOP NOW