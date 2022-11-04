5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Twitter — and Elon Musk threatening to charge $8 to every user who wants to keep their blue check — dominated the headlines this week, but there was a lot of other news, too. The WSJ published a neat feature on Jony Ive's life after Apple. Gmail is going to get a neat package-tracking feature before the holidays. And Sennheiser rolled out a much demanded feature (multi-point pairing) to its flagship wireless earbuds, the Momentum TW 3, via a software update.

There were quite a few new products that were announced, too. Here's what you need to know.

Bluesound Pulse M

Bluesound, a big competitor to Sonos in the multi-room speaker space, announced its newest wireless speaker: the Pulse M. You can think of it as a beefed up version of the Sonos One or a slightly more affordable version of the Sonos Five.

The big difference is that the Pulse M is able to deliver 360-degree sound, so it's theoretically able to fill a room better than the mostly front-firing One or Five. If you buy two, you can set them up as a stereo pair or as rear satellites in a home theater system with Bluesound's Pulse Soundbar+. Available in white or black.

Price: $449

Fujifilm X-T5

The Fujifilm X-T5 is the company's latest mirrorless camera and the successor to the X-T4. It's smaller, lighter and has less video-focused than the X-T4, which photographers will like. And it has many of the same hardware — including the same 40-megapixel APS-C sensor and X Processor — as the Fujilfim's higher-end X-H2. It starts at the same price as the X-T4.

Price: $1,699 (body only)

Bose Music Amplifier

The Bose Music Amplifier is a straight-up competitor to the Sonos Amp. It works basically the same — designed to power two passive bookshelf speakers and then integrate them into your multi-room audio system with Bose's (instead of Sonos's) other wireless speakers and soundbars — and it costs the same delivers the same amount of power (125 watts per channel) as the Sonos Amp.

Price: $699

Audio-Technica Sound Burger (2022 Version)

Audio-Technica announced that it's reviving its iconic portable turntable, the Sound Burger, from the '80s — but the 2022 version will be updated with modern conveniences, like Bluetooth connectivity, a lithium-ion battery and support for USB-C charging. It's able to play records at 33 rpm and 45 rpm speeds.

It still lacks a built-in speaker, so you'll want to pair it over Bluetooth to a speaker(s) or pair of headphones; it has a 3.5mm jack for hooking up to wired headphones or an analog system, too. Only a limited number of these modern classics will be released.

Price: $199



DJI Mavic 3 Classic

The just-announced Mavic 3 Classic is essentially a more budget-friendly version of the DJI's flagship Mavic 3 drone was released in late 2021. The "Classic" version is very similar to the flagship model, with the major difference being that it doesn't have a telephoto lens. Other than that, it has the same camera sensor, same advanced flying features and abilities, and same battery life and flight time. The price various on the package you get (just like the Mavic 3), but the "Classic" starts at about $450 cheaper.

Price: $1,469

