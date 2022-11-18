5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

This week, Apple finally rolled out its Emergency SOS via satellite service that allows anybody with an iPhone 14 (any model) to send for help if they're off the grid. There were a ton of early deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that went live. And, according to The Verge, there are fresh rumors that Sonos will be announcing a bunch of new gadgets next year.

There were quite a few new gadgets announced in the last seven days, as well. Check 'em out below.

Leica Q2 "Ghost" by Hodinkee

In partnership with Hodinkee, Leica has announced a special edition version of its 2019-released Q2 . This new "Ghost" version is exactly the same as the Q2 fixed-lens, full-frame compact camera, but comes in a light gray finish and with a gray leather covering — it's designed to pay homage to the "Ghost Bezel" diving watch, which was known for its gray bezel. Only 2,000 of these special edition Q2 cameras will be sold and they'll be available starting December 8th.

Price: $5,795

McIntosh MDA200 D/A Converter

The McIntosh MDA200 is the company's newest audiophile-grade DAC. It features the same DA2 digital module that's in McIntosh's MA12000 integrated amplifier and C2700 and C53 preamps, but it gives you the freedom to have it in a standalone device. This makes it easier and cheaper (although if you're shopping in this high-end realm money is probably not much of a factor) to upgrade your home's hi-fi system later down the road.

Price: $4,000

Blast Radio Blast Mic

Blast Radio is an audio-only platform that gives creators the freedom to broadcast live and have their listeners tune in. After 24 hours, that content disappears.

The Blast Mic is a portable handle microphone that's specifically designed to work with the Blast Radio app (available on iOS and Android), as it allows creators to broadcast live in high-quality to the app with the push of a button. All they need is a WiFi connection. If you don't want to broadcast live, the Blast Mic also works as a standard mic that you can connect to another device (like your computer).

Price: $299

Wyze Mesh Router and Wyze Mesh Router Pro

Wyze announced its first mesh router systems and, like all their other smart home devices, price looks to be their main selling price. The Wyze Mesh Router (left) is a dual-band model that supports Wi-Fi 6 and starts at $94, while the Wyze Mesh Router Pro (right) is a tri-band model that supports Wi-Fi 6E and starts at $174.

The "Pro" model is probably the more appealing of the two, given that it supports faster connectivity and more devices; plus it looks set to become the most affordable mesh router that supports the new-age Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Price: $94+

Philips Hue Festavia String Lights

Philips Hue has announced a set of smart string lights, called Festavia, that promise to be the perfect decoration — say, for decorating your tree, staircase, mantelpiece or anything else — this holiday season. The string lights come on a 65-foot cord and are composed of 250 little lights. Just like many other Philips Hue smart lights, the Festavia can be dimmed and brightened, and you can change their color to basically anything under the sun via the Hue app. Also, you can sync them to a Spotify playlist so that they change colors with your music. They work with all major smart ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's HomeKit.

Price: $160

